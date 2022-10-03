New York Mets Division Title Hopes Dwindle After Being Swept by Braves

ATLANTA - Not the outcome they wanted.

The New York Mets got swept across three games by the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, who they now trail by two games in the NL East with just three left to play in the regular season.

The Braves, who now control their own destiny with the tie breaker over the Mets by taking the season series 10-9, will clinch the division with a win.

Prior to this series, the Braves only had sole possession of first place one other time since April 17. The Mets have been in first basically all season, despite the Braves breathing down their necks most of the way.

The latest head-to-head matchup showed proof that the better team won, which was the Braves. Atlanta out played the Mets in every facet of the game.

"I thought we played well, but the Braves played better. They played excellent baseball this entire weekend," first baseman Pete Alonso said. "They just flat out beat us."

In the Mets' latest 5-3 loss, Chris Bassitt lasted just 2.2 innings, allowing four runs and a home run to the Braves' offense.

The Mets lined up their top three starters: Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Bassitt in the series. The result, 11 earned runs, six home runs and a 6.91 ERA.

The Braves beat the Mets' best arms, and ultimately took control of the division with force over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Mets' offense scored just seven runs in the series.

"They pitched a little better than we did and swung the bats a little better than we did. They beat us one more time this year, our guys are having a good year, it just didn't work for us this weekend," manager Buck Showalter said.

New York will head back home to face the Washington Nationals, now looking destined to host a Wild Card series next weekend at Citi Field.

Read More:

- Max Scherzer Shaky, Mets' Offense Silent in 2nd Straight Loss to Braves

- Mets ace Jacob deGrom Dealing With Blood Blister, Cut Cuticle

- Mets to Call-Up Top Prospect Francisco Alvarez

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.