Skip to main content

New York Mets Injury Updates: Tylor Megill, Trevor May

New York Mets injury updates: Tylor Megill, Trevor May.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NEW YORK - The Mets are hoping to get these two reinforcements back on their pitching staff for the stretch run. 

Setup man Trevor May tossed one inning on 20 pitches during Jacob deGrom's sim game on Thursday night in Port St. Lucie. 

Both May and deGrom will be at Citi Field on Sunday, in which they will have a "work day." 

According to manager Buck Showalter, May is very close to beginning a rehab assignment, which could come afterward. 

May has been on the IL since May 2 due to an arm injury, but is now healthy and expected to rejoin the Mets' bullpen in the near future. 

Starting pitcher Tylor Megill (shoulder strain) was at Citi Field on Friday, where he was seen playing catch in the outfield. Megill told Inside the Mets that he was throwing on back-to-back days for the first time in his rehab process, while extending out to 75-feet. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Megill feels good physically, but is taking his recovery day-by-day. He does not yet know when he will begin mound work. 

After missing a month of action between May and June due to right biceps tendinitis, Megill strained his shoulder in his second start, which put him back on the shelf. He could return sometime in August if all continues to go well. 

Read More:

Mets Acquire 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach From Pirates

- Jacob deGrom to Make at Least 1 More Rehab Start Before Mets Return

- What 1st-Round Pick Jett Williams Brings to Mets

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Trevor MayNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Injury Updates: Tylor Megill, Trevor May

just now

New York Mets Acquire 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach From Pirates

12 hours ago

Jacob deGrom to Make at Least 1 More Rehab Start Before New York Mets Return

14 hours ago
Jul 8, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) hits an RBI single during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
News

New York Mets Acquire 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach From Pirates

By Pat Ragazzo12 hours ago
Jacob deGrom makes a rehab start during a game with the Daytona Tortugas in Daytona Beach, Friday, July 8, 2022. Degrom Daytona03
News

Jacob deGrom to Make at Least 1 More Rehab Start Before New York Mets Return

By Pat Ragazzo14 hours ago
What first-round pick Jett Williams brings to New York Mets.
News

What 1st-Round Pick Jett Williams Brings to New York Mets

By Rob Piersall16 hours ago
Apr 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Trevor May (65) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field.
News

Trevor May Nearing Rehab Assignment, Return to New York Mets

By Pat RagazzoJul 22, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) hits a solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Latest New York Mets Trade Deadline Buzz

By Pat RagazzoJul 21, 2022 10:16 PM EDT
Mar 27, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the first inning during spring training against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park.
News

Jacob deGrom Aces Sim Game As Possible Return to New York Mets Looms

By Pat RagazzoJul 21, 2022 9:59 PM EDT
Jul 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after hitting an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park.
News

MLB Insider: New York Mets Among Teams to Talk Juan Soto With Nationals

By Pat RagazzoJul 21, 2022 3:59 PM EDT
May 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith (2) reacts after hitting a two run double against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Place Dominic Smith on IL, Who is Drawing Trade Interest

By Pat RagazzoJul 21, 2022 8:00 AM EDT