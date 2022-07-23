New York Mets injury updates: Tylor Megill, Trevor May.

NEW YORK - The Mets are hoping to get these two reinforcements back on their pitching staff for the stretch run.

Setup man Trevor May tossed one inning on 20 pitches during Jacob deGrom's sim game on Thursday night in Port St. Lucie.

Both May and deGrom will be at Citi Field on Sunday, in which they will have a "work day."

According to manager Buck Showalter, May is very close to beginning a rehab assignment, which could come afterward.

May has been on the IL since May 2 due to an arm injury, but is now healthy and expected to rejoin the Mets' bullpen in the near future.

Starting pitcher Tylor Megill (shoulder strain) was at Citi Field on Friday, where he was seen playing catch in the outfield. Megill told Inside the Mets that he was throwing on back-to-back days for the first time in his rehab process, while extending out to 75-feet.

Megill feels good physically, but is taking his recovery day-by-day. He does not yet know when he will begin mound work.

After missing a month of action between May and June due to right biceps tendinitis, Megill strained his shoulder in his second start, which put him back on the shelf. He could return sometime in August if all continues to go well.

