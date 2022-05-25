Joc Pederson's Chat With Barry Bonds Sparks Historic 3 Homer, 8 RBI Performance Against New York Mets

The New York Mets pulled off another wild comeback on Tuesday night, however, it ended in a stinging walk-off loss to the San Francisco Giants because of one man: outfielder Joc Pederson.

No, Pederson didn't pick up the game-winning hit, but his RBI single in the bottom of the ninth off closer Edwin Diaz tied the contest after the Mets took the lead for the second time in as many innings in the previous half.

But that clutch knock was far from the headliner in his eye opening evening. Pederson cracked three home runs and tied a Giants record with eight RBIs in a 13-12 slugfest.

According to Pederson, this special night was all sparked by a pregame conversation he had with his idol, as well as one of the greatest hitters of all time: Barry Bonds.

As Pederson revealed, Bonds gave both he and LaMonte Wade Jr. tips on how to clear their minds in the batter's box in order to chase that one pitch they can crush in an at-bat.

"It was just talking, freeing up the mind, getting rid of distractions," Pederson told reporters afterward. "I've talked to great hitters before and they're not as in-depth as him. Obviously the game came very easy for him, but he's also a master inside the ears at being able to stay focused."

Bonds' advice seemed to pay major dividends for Pederson.

Down 8-4, the Mets' offense roared back with a seven-run inning in the top of the eighth (Initially trailed 8-2 in this contest). However, Pederson would get his team even again in the bottom half, blasting a game-tying three-run homer, his third of the night, off Drew Smith to tie the game at 11-11.

The Mets re-captured the lead again in the top of the ninth, and came within one out of pulling out a one-run win, but Diaz couldn't hold it. The Giants got two men on, before Pederson drove in the tying run. Crawford capped things off subsequently with a walk-off hit.

Bonds, who holds the major league home run record with 762 dingers in his career, showed up just in time to help Pederson put on a show, as the slugger powered the Giants to a win over the Mets.

