New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez suffers setback in rehab
In his first rehab game from a sprained thumb, Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez suffered a new injury to his opposite hand.
In his first game rehabbing from a sprained right thumb ligament, New York Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez suffered another injury — this time to his opposite hand.
As first reported by MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, Álvarez broke his left pinky during Wednesday night’s game with Triple-A Syracuse. He went 1-for-2 with a double in his first two at-bats before being hit in the hand by an 89 mph sinker, forcing him to exit in the sixth inning.
According to DiComo, the hope is that Álvarez can return to play in two to three days, as the fracture is relatively small. He played catch earlier Thursday, though a trainer handled the receiving duties.
