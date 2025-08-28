Inside The Mets

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez suffers setback in rehab

In his first rehab game from a sprained thumb, Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez suffered a new injury to his opposite hand.

John Sparaco

Aug 12, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) gestures after hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Aug 12, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) gestures after hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

In his first game rehabbing from a sprained right thumb ligament, New York Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez suffered another injury — this time to his opposite hand.

As first reported by MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, Álvarez broke his left pinky during Wednesday night’s game with Triple-A Syracuse. He went 1-for-2 with a double in his first two at-bats before being hit in the hand by an 89 mph sinker, forcing him to exit in the sixth inning.

According to DiComo, the hope is that Álvarez can return to play in two to three days, as the fracture is relatively small. He played catch earlier Thursday, though a trainer handled the receiving duties.

More to come.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
John Sparaco
JOHN SPARACO

John Sparaco is a contributing writer for the Mets website On SI. He has previously written for Cold Front Report, Times Union and JKR Baseball, where he profiled some of the top recruits, college players and draft prospects in baseball. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @JohnSparaco

Home/News