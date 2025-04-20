New York Mets hurler improved impressive streak after latest outing
While there were question marks about how the New York Mets' starting rotation would fare heading into the 2025 season, Mets starters have been fantastic to this point.
This is proven by their rotation having a collective 2.47 ERA heading into their April 20 game against the St. Louis Cardinals, which is the best in MLB by far. The team with the second-best starting staff ERA is the Texas Rangers, which is 3.04.
There were also question marks about Mets ace Kodai Senga, especially because he essentially missed the entire 2024 season due to several injuries. While he proved that he's an elite pitcher during his rookie 2023 season, the baseball community wasn't sure whether last season was a sign he'd struggle to stay healthy for a full year.
However, Senga has not only remained healthy but has also pitched sensationally so far this season. After giving up zero earned runs on four strikeouts, three hits, and two walks in 5.2 innings in his April 19 start against the St. Louis Cardinals, Senga's ERA dropped to a sterling 0.79. This is the second-best ERA in baseball, only behind the 0.77 ERA that Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt has amassed.
What's more, this performance extended Senga's scoreless streak to 19 innings, as he hasn't allowed an earned run since his first start of the season against the Miami Marlins.
This streak won't last forever, of course, and Senga's ERA will surely rise as the season progresses. But if he can keep pitching like one of the league's best starters, the Mets will be a tough out for any team in the postseason.