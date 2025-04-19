Could Mets target veteran hurler at trade deadline?
An MLB team can never have enough pitching. This is a lesson that has become extremely apparent for the New York Mets over the past several months, as they dealt with relatively serious preseason injuries to three guys (Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, and Paul Blackburn) who were all expected to be in their starting rotation this season.
Luckily, several available starters have stepped up in a big way to this point, which is shown by the rotation having a collective 2.61 ERA, which is best in MLB. The league's second-best ERA for a starting rotation is 3.01, which is held by the Cincinnati Reds.
But just because the Mets' staff has been elite to this point doesn't mean the front office won't look to bolster the rotation further at around the trade deadline. And in an April 18 article, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly listed Colorado Rockies veteran Germán Márquez as a likely trade candidate at the deadline, and the Mets could be among teams interested.
"Though they are rarely in contention, the Rockies don't typically tear down their roster. So while teams will likely check in on Ryan McMahon, among others, there's no reason to believe that this will be the year the Rockies blow things up," Kelly wrote.
"With that said, Germán Márquez is in a contract year, and in a market that projects to be relatively thin, could be an intriguing roll of the dice for a contender. The 30-year-old is in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, but he's logged 170 or more innings on four prior occasions. It also stands to reason that he could benefit from not making his home starts at Coors Field."
Kelly then added, "Márquez's contract does contain a $1 million trade assignment bonus, but his $10 million salary this season is pretty modest if he proves to be even an effective middle-of-the-rotation arm. After a decade in Colorado, Márquez could finally get a chance to pitch elsewhere."
Ideally, the Mets' rotation will remain healthy enough not to need another arm at the deadline. But if it becomes necessary, Márquez could be a top option.