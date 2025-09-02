New York Mets lose outfielder to the IL
The New York Mets will be without one of their best defensive outfielders for the time being.
Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers, the Mets announced that they're placing center fielder Tyrone Taylor on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to August 30, with a hamstring strain. This news comes after manager Carlos Mendoza said before Monday's game that Taylor has been dealing with hamstring tightness since August 29 against the Miami Marlins and has not appeared in a game since then.
With Taylor now on the shelf, New York called up fellow outfielder Jared Young from Triple-A Syracuse as well as right-handed reliever Kevin Herget. The latter will be taking lefty reliever Brandon Waddell's place on the roster, with Waddell optioned back to Triple-A.
Taylor has had a disappointing second season with the Mets. After batting .248/.299/.401 with seven home runs and 35 RBI in 130 games last year, the 31-year-old has slashed just .218/.277/.315 with just two long balls, 25 RBI, and an OPS of .592 in 109 games. Taylor would end up losing some playing time after the acquisition of Cedric Mullins from the Baltimore Orioles before the trade deadline, as well as Jeff McNeil getting reps in center field for the first time in his career.
The speedy outfielder, however, started to heat up at the plate over his last seven games, going 10-for-21 (.476) with six runs batted in. Taylor has also been the best defensive center fielder for the Amazins' this year, making his stint on the IL a tough blow for the ballclub.
Jared Young rejoins the Mets
With Taylor out, the aforementioned Young is now returning to the major leagues after a brief stint with the Mets earlier this season. Young, who signed a one-year major league deal with New York during the offseason, began the year in Triple-A but had his contract selected by the Mets on May 24.
In 19 games this season, the 30-year-old batted .171/.222/.415 with three home runs, five RBI and an OPS of .637. Young would be optioned back to Triple-A on July 11. Despite his struggles on offense in the big leagues this year, Young has an impressive .978 OPS in 70 games for Syracuse this season.
The Mets also continued to shuffle their bullpen around, with Herget now returning to the big leagues after recently being optioned to the minor leagues. The right-hander has appeared in just four games (three with the Mets and one with the Atlanta Braves), posting a 1.13 ERA in eight innings.
He will be taking Waddell's spot in the bullpen, who tossed 4.1 scoreless innings on Sunday against the Marlins after spending over a month in Syracuse.