New York Mets 1B Coach Wayne Kirby Undergoes Prostate Cancer Surgery

New York Mets first base coach Wayne Kirby undergoes prostate cancer surgery.

New York Mets first base coach Wayne Kirby underwent successful prostate cancer surgery on Tuesday and is expected to rejoin the team in about 10 days or so.

MLB Insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post was the first to report these details. 

“Pretty awesome surgery,” Kirby texted Heyman from the hospital. “I’m walking the halls of the hospital and feeling good.”

Kirby is said to be doing well. As his daughter, Caylee, revealed on Twitter, her Dad discovered he had prostate cancer back in the spring. 

Kirby was hoping to wait until after the season to get surgery, but was urged by multiple people, including Mets manager Buck Showalter, to take care of it as soon as possible. 

During the "Stand up to Cancer" moment at the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night, Mets' Pete Alonso and Padres' Manny Machado paid tribute to Kirby by each holding up a card with his name on it. Kirby, 58, and Machado spent time together in Baltimore and San Diego, in which Kirby served as an assistant coach on both staffs from 2011-2018 with the Orioles and 2020-2021 with the Padres. Kirby coached under Showalter during his entire tenure in Baltimore, before reuniting with him in Queens this season. 

