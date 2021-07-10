Sports Illustrated home
Pirates Score Four Unanswered To Hand Mets Game 1 Doubleheader Loss

The Pirates ripped off four unanswered runs to hand the Mets a Game 1 doubleheader loss on Saturday.
For the second straight day, the Mets found themselves in a 2-2 tie with the last-place Pirates in Game 1 of their doubleheader on Saturday.

But Pittsburgh's four unanswered runs against the Mets' pitching staff ultimately doomed the Amazins', who dropped the first game by a score of 6-2.

With starter Marcus Stroman one out away from getting through the fifth inning, he surrendered a home run to opposing pitcher Tyler Anderson, who put Pittsburgh ahead 3-2.

After the Mets failed to strike back in the bottom half, manager Luis Rojas brought in reliever Trevor May, who has been on a roll lately with 10 straight scoreless innings, to begin the top sixth.

However, following a leadoff walk, May allowed a two-run homer to All-Star center fielder Bryan Reynolds, who extended his team's lead to 5-2.

In the top of the seventh, the Pirates tacked on another run when Ke'Bryan Hayes hit an RBI double off Drew Smith.

Despite recording seven hits, the Mets' offense only had three chances with runners in scoring position, which they went 1-for-3 on via Kevin Pillar's first inning RBI single. Their second run came off the bat of Jonathan Villar, who homered for the third time in his last two games.

Unfortunately, they were unable to do much else, as the Pirates' lineup woke up, and the Mets' bats didn't.

The game started better than it ended for the Mets, who took an early 1-0 lead, and saw Brandon Nimmo make a spectacular catch in center field to rob the Pirates of a home run.

Stroman tossed five solid innings, allowing three runs on five hits, while striking out five. But he didn't receive much run support behind him.

The Mets are now 46-39 and will look to redeem themselves in the nightcap, as rookie Tylor Megill will take the hill in Game 2 of the doubleheader.

