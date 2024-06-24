Red-Hot Mets' Catcher Prepares to Face Former Team in Subway Series
The New York Mets may have the best catching tandem in Major League Baseball.
Of course, Francisco Alvarez needs no introduction. Ever since his return from injury on June 11, the Mets have caught fire thanks to his brilliant pitch-framing, game-calling skills, and steadily-improving bat. He was the team's top prospect two years ago for a reason, and he's quickly blossoming into a star.
But before Alvarez's return, the Mets made an under-the-radar acquisition to help stabilize the catching corps. Back on May 31, in a rare trade with the cross-town rival New York Yankees, the Mets netted minor-league catcher Luis Torrens for cash considerations, and quickly placed him on the roster while the ineffective Omar Narvaez was DFA'd.
To say Torrens has been great would be an understatement. In just nine games with the Mets, he has a 0.6 fWAR. That is incredible for such a small sample size, and it's because he's delivered on both sides of the ball.
In those nine games, Torrens is hitting .333 with a .750 slugging percentage, three home runs, five RBI, six runs scored, and a 218 wRC+. He's played only one game without reaching base safely, and has a pair of multi-hit games, one of which was a multi-homer game against the Washington Nationals.
On defense, Torrens has been just as valuable. On June 9, in London against the league-leading Philadelphia Phillies, he turned a spectacular double play with the bases loaded to end the game; Nick Castellanos hit a broken-bat dribbler in front of the plate, and Torrens quickly pounced on it, stepped on home plate for the first out, and fired a perfect strike to Pete Alonso at first base to retire Castellanos and secure the victory. Even discounting this game-winning play, opposing teams have attempted to steal bases six times against Torrens, and he threw out four of them.
When Alvarez was officially activated on June 11, the Mets had to choose between Torrens and Tomas Nido for the backup catcher spot. After leaving such a great impression on the Mets both offensively and defensively, the Mets chose Torrens, while Nido, who had spent seven seasons with the team, was designated for assignment.
Granted, Torrens has only played in three games since the return of Alvarez, but enjoyed productive performances on June 16-17 against the San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers (respectively) by going a combined 3-for-6 with a home run; the Mets won both games.
After being placed on the paternity list over the weekend to witness the birth of his child, Torrens was reactivated on Monday and will have an opportunity against his former team, the Yankees, on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Yankees already had a capable catching tandem of Jose Trevino and Austin Wells, which led to them storing the 28-year-old Torrens in the minor leagues before the Mets traded for him.
While Alvarez is one of the brightest young players in the majors and is the Mets' catcher of the future, the revelation of Torrens has given New York great chances to win games when Alvarez needs a day off.