Report: Mets And Cubs Talking Package For Kris Bryant, Zach Davies

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Mets are talking with the Cubs about a package trade for third baseman Kris Bryant and starting pitcher Zach Davies.

Things are starting to heat up on the MLB trade deadline front, but the Mets have yet to make a move.

However, they are currently talking to the Chicago Cubs about a potential package trade for third baseman Kris Bryant and/or starting pitcher Zach Davies, per MLB Insider Jon Heyman.

While the cost acquisition for this duo is currently unknown, Kiley McDaniel's of ESPN reported that infielder J.D. Davis has been made available as a trade chip by the Mets.

Although both Bryant and Davies are rental pieces, they could potentially propel the Mets into legitimate World Series contenders.



Bryant is having a more than solid year offensively, slashing .267/.358/.503 with an .861 OPS and 18 home runs to go along with 51 RBIs. The 29-year-old provides versatility with his vast experience at third, along with his ability to play in the corner outfield spots.



He would also play the role that Yoenis Cespedes did back in 2015 as an impact bat that can uplift an inconsistent Mets' lineup. Bryant would presumably dethrone J.D. Davis at third base, giving the Mets a strong infield alongside Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor (right oblique strain) when he returns from the IL.



While Davies isn't having the best season, with a 4.39 ERA and 1.51 WHIP, adding him as a backend depth starter would set the Mets up to have one of the deepest rotations in baseball once Jacob deGrom (right forearm tightnes) re-joins the club. The latter two would give the Mets seven reliable starters, joining Marcus Stroman, Taijuan Walker, Carlos Carrasco, Tylor Megill and Rich Hill.

With Friday's 4 p.m. deadline rapidly approaching, buckle up as it should be a wild ride. Stay tuned for more to come!