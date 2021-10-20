    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    News
    Search

    Report: Mets Could Re-Sign Javier Báez 'Early' In Offseason

    Find out why the Mets could re-sign Javier Báez to a contract extension early in the offseason.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Although Javier Báez's time with the Mets got off to a rocky start, he turned things around after thumbs-down gate to raise his stock before entering free agency.

    In 47 games following the Mets' deadline trade with the Chicago Cubs, Báez slashed .299/.371/.515 with an .886 OPS, nine home runs and 22 RBIs in New York.

    He also displayed a new-found approach, showing improved discipline at the plate, which also increased his value for this upcoming winter.

    Now, according to SNY's Andy Martino, there is a realistic chance that Báez and the Mets could agree to a contract extension early in the offseason to keep him as the second baseman in Queens for the foreseeable future.

    While Báez could still test the open market among a superstar class of free agent shortstops in Carlos Correa, Trevor Story and Corey Seager, if the Mets make a serious offer early on, he may be inclined to stick around.

    Another factor pulling in the Mets' favor of retaining Báez is his close relationship with double play partner Francisco Lindor. And as Martino noted, this duo uplifted each other's performances late in the season with extensive behind the scenes work in the batting cages after they became teammates.

    In his only full month playing alongside Báez, Lindor smashed nine home runs and drove in 25 RBIs with a .933 OPS in September.  

    Lindor also has the ear of team owner Steve Cohen and already admitted he will be lobbying for the Mets to re-sign his good friend.

    On an additional note, Báez is a believer in Cohen's vision to transform the Mets into a big-market powerhouse that chases after championships year in and out.

    And Báez's strong finish to the year left both he and the Mets on great terms heading into the offseason. 

    So, maybe Báez has seen enough to potentially make a decision to stay with the Mets prior to them hiring a president of baseball operations.

    However, he is expected to draw a contract between $150-200 million, which rarely results in a short negotiation. 

    Regardless, Báez feels the Mets are close to winning and if they give him a feasible offer, he could stick around in New York for many years to come.

    Sep 10, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Javier Baez (23) hits an RBI single against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Citi Field.
    News

    Report: Mets Could Re-Sign Javier Báez 'Early' In Offseason

    54 seconds ago
    Sep 2, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
    News

    Mets' Carlos Carrasco Undergoes Elbow Surgery

    2 hours ago
    José Ramírez
    News

    How The Mets Can Swing A Trade For José Ramírez

    8 hours ago
    Hugh Quattlebaum
    News

    Hugh Quattlebaum Expected To Stick Around With Mets In Different Role

    Oct 19, 2021
    With five games left in the regular season, Mets president Sandy Alderson is set to make a decision on Luis Rojas' job, plus whether they will extend qualifying offers to Noah Syndergaard and Michael Conforto.
    News

    Where Do Mets Turn After Striking Out On Top 3 President Of Baseball Operations Candidates?

    Oct 19, 2021
    Top five managers the Mets should pursue this offseason.
    News

    Why Terry Collins Believes Carlos Beltran 'Deserves' 2nd Chance With Mets

    Oct 17, 2021
    Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns, right, talks with Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio before a game last season.
    News

    Why Mets Need To Extend List In President Of Baseball Operations Search

    Oct 16, 2021
    Mets cannot rely on Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard in 2022.
    News

    Why Mets Cannot Rely On Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard In 2022

    Oct 15, 2021