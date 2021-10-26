Report: Mets Eyeing Brewers GM Matt Arnold For Top Job

Brewers GM Matt Arnold has emerged as the favorite to land the Mets' president of baseball operations role.

Although the Mets were already denied permission to speak with Milwaukee Brewers executive David Stearns for their president of baseball operations role, they now have their eyes on his top lieutenant.

According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, Brewers general manager Matt Arnold appears to be the favorite to land the Mets' job.

The Mets have been in contact with Arnold and may have extended him an offer, per Puma. And the belief is that Arnold would want to bring in someone from the Tampa Bay Rays' front office to serve as GM under him.

Arnold worked in the Rays' organization until Stearns hired him to join the Brewers in 2015 as assistant GM.

Milwaukee promoted Arnold to senior vice president and GM in November of 2020, which was an effort to keep him from departing for another position.

Now, the Mets are dangling a prime opportunity to run their baseball operations department in front of him. And at this point, it could be an offer that Arnold cannot refuse.

Arnold has spent the last six years as Stearns' right-hand man in Milwaukee, but by joining the Mets, the 42-year-old can solidify his own legacy by heading a big market team, behind a well-resourced owner in Steve Cohen.

Not to mention, he will continue to receive similar mentorship from team president Sandy Alderson. Only this time, instead of answering to someone above him, Arnold will have total control, along with a substantial payroll to work with.

If Arnold decides to stay put, the Mets have also discussed promoting internal candidates in assistant GM Ian Levin or vice president of amateur/international scouting Tommy Tanous for the top position, as Puma reported.

However, according to Mike Mayer of Metsmerized, the Mets are optimistic that they will be able to hire Arnold.