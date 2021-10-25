Report: Mets Have Spoken To Giants GM Scott Harris About Front Office Vacancy

With all the recent smoke surrounding Brian Sabean, the architect who built three World Series championship teams for the Giants, the Mets have their eye on San Francisco's current general manager.

According to Mike Mayer of Metsmerized, the Mets have spoken to Giants GM Scott Harris about joining their front office.

Harris worked for the MLB commissioner's office from 2010-2012, before the Chicago Cubs hired him to be their director of baseball operations. Harris was promoted to assistant GM in 2018, a position he held until the Giants snatched him up to be their next GM in 2020.

In Harris' first full season as GM, the Giants won 107 games and captured the NL West title. They also pulled off a key trade at the deadline to acquire Cubs star third baseman Kris Bryant. And Harris' prior relationship with the Cubs' front office paved the way for this deal, given the trust he had with the existing infrastructure in Chicago.

Harris is just 34-years-old and is looked at as a rising star in the baseball world as an executive. If the Mets were to bring in Harris, this would line up with reports that owner Steve Cohen is looking for a younger exec to lead the baseball operations department for the foreseeable future.

And team president Sandy Alderson could serve as a mentor to Harris, a role the 74-year-old played with Billy Beane in Oakland. Alderson is expected to focus more on the business side of the organization, but will likely still be involved in baseball operations meetings as an advisor.

As Mayer also noted, there has been no word of the Mets' interest in Sabean as of yet. He went onto report that Dodgers assistant GM Brandon Gomes, an additional name who was initially linked to the Mets, will not be coming to New York. Gomes has vastly risen as an executive in the Dodgers' organization, and is expected to receive a promotion this winter.