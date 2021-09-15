Report: Sandy Alderson Expected To Remain As President Of Mets Next Season

Report: Sandy Alderson is expected to stick around as president of the Mets in 2022. Find out the details below.

NEW YORK-- Like it or not, it doesn't sound like Sandy Alderson is going anywhere next year.

According to Tim Healey of Newsday, Alderson is expected to remain as team president of the Mets in 2022.

What this means is this: Alderson will once again be leading the charge in constructing the Mets baseball operations department this winter. He will also run the search for a new president of baseball operations, along with making a decision on what to do about the general manager position.

Alderson and team owner Steve Cohen initially tried hiring a president of baseball ops last year. But when they failed to do so, Alderson took over this role. Now, he will likely go back to serving as president of the entire organization, mainly focusing on the business side, after the team brings in a head honcho to run baseball operations.

Among the top candidates the team is considering, includes high-profile curse breaker Theo Epstein, per Joel Sherman and Greg Joyce of The New York Post. Epstein is currently working in the commissioner's office in a transition year after leaving his role as president of the Cubs. The 47-year-old helped bring titles back to Boston and Chicago during his time with both the Red Sox and Cubs as a prominent executive.

Back to Alderson, the soon to be 74-year-old's last three hires have not ended well, as acting GM Zack Scott was arrested for DWI, former GM Jared Porter was fired after a month for sending inappropriate messages to a female reporter with his previous employer, the Chicago Cubs, and former manager Mickey Callaway was suspended by MLB through 2022 for also behaving in an inappropriate manner towards women.

As Healey went onto report, the Mets have not yet decided on what to do with Scott, who was placed on administrative leave in early-September.

In the meantime, Alderson has resumed the role as GM, in addition to president of baseball ops. Assistant GM's Bryn Alderson (Sandy's son) and Ian Levin have been running things alongside Sandy in Scott's absence.

When Cohen brought Alderson back to the Mets' organization, following his purchase of the team for $2.4 billion in 2020, the plan was for him to help the new owner put the right baseball people in place.

As previously mentioned, things took an unexpected turn, which forced Alderson back into controlling the baseball side this season. Last week in Miami, Alderson told reporters that he would stick around with the organization for as long as he was needed. And from the sound of things, he will be here for at least another season, just in a different role.