Report: What Billy Eppler, Mets Plan To Do After Lockout

Small steps in the right direction.

As we approach two full months since MLB decided to enter a lockout as a result of the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 2, we saw some progress between the owners and MLBPA, who met twice earlier in the week to continue to try to negotiate a new deal.

So, with the work stoppage hopefully coming to an end sooner rather than later, the Mets will be tasked with finishing off their roster once transactions resume.

But you shouldn't expect anymore big splashes after the Mets spent $254.5 million on Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha in November.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets are focused on upgrading their pitching staff (one starter and 1-2 relievers), as well as making modest moves to create a deep and well-balanced team prior to the season.

As Martino went onto report, Mariners left-handed starter Yusei Kikuchi is a possibility, while fellow southpaw Clayton Kershaw is seen as unlikely given his age and recent injury history. The Mets did not contact Kershaw's camp prior to the lockout, as Martino said.

On the position players side, sources told Martino that Marte, Escobar and Canha are destined to be the most significant offensive additions for the Mets this winter, but general manager Billy Eppler may still add complementary pieces to the lineup. The team is not seriously considering the likes of Kris Bryant or Carlos Correa, who would be big-name, pricey bats, per Martino.

However, Martino says not to rule out the Mets' pursuit of Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki. Suzuki is projected to play a corner outfield spot in the majors, which would push Canha to a bench role.

Martino also reported that the Mets are willing to listen to trade offers for Jeff McNeil, Dom Smith and J.D. Davis, but cautioned that the mad dash towards spring training after the lockout ends could make it difficult to move these players. Back in December, sources told Inside the Mets that the Mets intend on making McNeil available with their eyes on acquiring pitching help in return. Several clubs called the Mets prior to the lockout to ask about McNeil.

But for now, all signs point towards Eppler and manager Buck Showalter utilizing one or two of these players in a versatile, hybrid role as starters or bench pieces, depending on specific matchups. And that's why the team went after Marte, Escobar and Canha, given their versatility.

Mets owner Steve Cohen has made it clear that he is willing to do whatever it takes to win. But the team's payroll is already sitting around $271 million with several holes left to fill. Regardless, Cohen has deep pockets and plans could change if Eppler believes that one more big move is a must to increase their World Series odds in both the short and long-term.