Robinson Canó Issues Apology For Second PED Suspension, Believes He Can Still Help Mets Win

PORT ST. LUCIE - For the first time since receiving the second suspension of his career for using performance-enhancing drugs, which resulted in a season-long ban in 2021, Robinson Canó issued a public apology on Wednesday at Clover Park.

"I'm here to apologize, first of all to the Mets organization, to my teammates, the fans, and you guys," Canó said in front of a group of reporters. "There's no excuses for how and why."

Canó, who initially issued a private apology to his team on Monday, was then asked if he can guarantee that he will not test positive for PEDS for a third time.

"Well, I'm here. That's why I'm here as a man, to give you guys an apology," he said. "It was tough for me this past year, being at home."

Canó is owed $48 million across the next two seasons. And It's safe to say that the 39-year-old's massive contract and past PED use have not made him the most popular figure amongst the fan base.

However, he understands that he must do whatever it takes to win Mets fans back this season - and he is confident that he will be able to do so.

“I’m going to do everything that I can to have them cheer for me again, and like I said, I’ve prepared myself," Canó said. "Knowing that now we have a great team and being part of it I’m going to do everything I can to have them cheer for me again.”

So far in camp, Mets manager Buck Showalter has lauded Canó's ability, as well as the veteran presence he brings to the clubhouse. Showalter has also been adamant that Canó can still hit. At the moment, Canó is projected to be the club's designated hitter, and should see some time at second and first base this season as well.

Canó's last full-season in the big-leagues, and first with the Mets, came in 2019. But it was a disappointing one, as he slashed .256/.307/.428/.736 with 13 home runs and 39 RBI in 107 games. Albeit during the 2020 Covid-shortened season, Canó was much better, producing an .826 OPS, 10 home runs and 30 RBI across 49 contests.

Following the 2020 season, Canó tested positive for PEDS. And since this was his second offense for using steroids in his career, he was forced to sit out last year and forfeit his $24 million salary.

Although he made the same mistake twice, Canó firmly believes he can be a productive player without using PEDs.

“Yes, I am," he said, regarding his ability to perform without relying on banned substances. "I’ve been preparing myself. And like I said, I've stayed hungry this whole year; training every day, Monday through Friday.

"And I was doing different things that I’ve never done in the past to prepare myself to be healthy and come out here and keep performing at a high level."

The Mets acquired Canó and closer Edwin Diaz in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Mariners in December of 2018. Former Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen sent top prospect Jarred Kelenic to Seattle as the main piece in the deal.

In 17 major-league seasons, Canó has been named an All-Star eight-times, while capturing five Silver Slugger Awards and two Gold Gloves. He also helped the Yankees win a World Series title in 2009.

While Canó's 334 home runs rank as the second-most all-time among second basemen in MLB history, his prior history of using PEDs will likely prevent him from ever reaching the Hall of Fame.

But according to Canó, this hasn't crossed his mind. Right now, he is focused on proving that he still has gas left in the tank and helping the Mets win.

"That’s something that might come up in the future, but I have a chance to still play this game and prepare myself for this season.

"I know I can still play this game and give a lot to this team to help them win games.”