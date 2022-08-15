Skip to main content

Seven Years Later, Mets Finally Have a Dream Starting Rotation

The 2015 New York Mets could never get healthy enough to have their heralded "dream rotation" all together. Seven years later, their rotation is as strong as ever.

In 2015, the dream for the New York Mets was to have a long term starting rotation of Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom, Zack Wheeler, Noah Syndergaard and Steven Matz.

It didn't fully happen. At least, not all at once.

Harvey wound up suffering from thoracic outlet syndrome. Wheeler didn't return until 2017, and didn't fully hit his stride until the next two years before taking his talents to Philadelphia. Syndergaard had success, but also dealt with injury, and Steven Matz could never live up to what he gave the Mets in 2015.

DeGrom is the last standing member of that group of young arms, and finally, seven years later, he's part of a rock solid rotation, although one that is different than the Mets envisioned all those years ago.

DeGrom has transformed himself into arguably the best pitcher in baseball when he's healthy. Now, after a year lay off, he is finally back pitching and looks better than ever.

Max Scherzer, who Mets fans of yesteryear would be shocked to see in blue and orange, gives New York the best one-two punch in all of baseball.

The rest of the rotation is comprised of Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker.

The team has added these three over the last two seasons, giving New York a rotation of veterans who each bring something to the table.

Bassitt, acquired from the Oakland Athletics prior to this season, is a bulldog on the hill who can give the Mets length and has been a formidable No. 3 guy all year.

Carrasco, acquired along with Francisco Lindor from Cleveland prior to 2021, had some very strong years last decade with the Guardians, and fully healthy again, is playing like his vintage self.

Lastly, Taijuan Walker, a finesse pitcher, has been a shrewd pickup for New York after they signed him before 2021.

In 2015, having a slew of young arms was the dream. To finally have their "Generation K." It didn't pan out, but they've been able to build a rotation of veterans from different walks of life to give them one of the most concrete rotations this team has seen in years.

As the Mets gear up for their first playoff push since 2016, their rotation is one of their strong points, and one that can take them far if everything goes according to plan.

