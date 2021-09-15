September 15, 2021
Source: Theo Epstein Expected To Be 'In Play' For Mets' President Of Baseball Ops Role

The Mets' offseason plans will leadoff with landing a president of baseball operations. And one name they are expected to go after would be a match made in heaven.
In Steve Cohen's first season as majority owner of the New York Mets, we have still seen a similar level of dysfunction and drama, which we've become accustomed to in years past under a previous regime. 

Luckily, the Mets are about to have a prime opportunity to fix their foundation in the offseason. 

According to a source, former prominent executive Theo Epstein will "definitely be in play" for the Mets as they take another crack at hiring a president of baseball operations. This backs up another report from Newsday, who said the Mets believe  they have a realistic shot at bringing in Epstein.

With just 16 games left in the regular season, the Mets have already begun talking in-house about potential candidates, per Newsday. And the New York Post also reported that Cohen plans on considering Epstein for the role as well.

After Cohen and Sandy Alderson whiffed on hiring a president of baseball operations last winter, Alderson assumed this position in 2021. 

As Newsday reported, Alderson is expected to remain with the Mets next season, reverting back to his initial position, as president of the entire organization. This means he will be focusing more on the business side of things. 

However, Alderson will still be involved in baseball operations meetings to some extent, alongside whomever the organization brings in to run things, a source tells Inside the Mets.

Alderson and Cohen will once again lead the charge in finding a president of baseball operations this offseason. And despite Alderson's last three hires ending poorly in Jared Porter, Zack Scott and Mickey Callaway, he will get another shot at making up for his past mistakes soon enough.

Given Epstein's track record, the 47-year-old should be at the top of their list, and he is a name who could help turn things around for the Mets. When Cohen took over the Mets last year, he said he would be disappointed if they didn't win the World Series in his first three to five seasons. 

Bringing in Epstein could potentially make the Mets championship contenders during this time frame set by the boss. Epstein, who has accomplished it all as a front office exec, is known for breaking the curse of the Boston Red Sox in 2004, as well as the Chicago Cubs' 108-year curse, when they won a title in 2016.

Epstein's Hall of Fame resume makes both he and the Mets a match made in heaven. But the only question is this: What is it going to take to get him? This aspect is still unknown, and there have been multiple rumors that Epstein, who is currently serving as an advisor to MLB, will want a partial ownership stake, if he does in fact wind up back with a team. 

The other question is: Will Cohen be willing to give this to him if he agrees to run baseball ops as well? This is also unknown.

Regardless, hiring Epstein might be too good to be true for the Mets. At the moment, it is definitely in the realm of possibility, and a move they must strongly consider making.

