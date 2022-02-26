Sources: Mets Expected To Show Heavy Interest In LHP Yusei Kikuchi After Lockout

With baseball still in the midst of a work stoppage, which is now on the verge of cancelling regular season games, the hot stove has been frozen since the collective bargaining agreement expired on Dec. 1.

But eventually, MLB and MLBPA will strike a deal on a new CBA, players will report to spring training and transactions will resume.

When free agency finally picks back up after the lockout, which is destined to trigger a flurry of moves around the league, the belief is that the Mets will be in the hunt for pitching help.

According to multiple sources, the Mets are expected to show heavy interest in free agent left-handed starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi after the lockout ends.

SNY's Andy Martino first reported that the Mets showed interest in Kikuchi prior to the lockout and that the southpaw was a "possibility" as both sides had dialogue in November. And MLB writer Mike Marino initially said the Mets are expected to "go hard" for Kikuchi after the lockout ends.

Kikuchi, 30, would be an ideal fit in the Mets' rotation as a high upside, innings-eater that throws in the upper-90s. He would also project as the lone lefty of the group and is a versatile option that could potentially serve in a long relief role if needed at any point.

Last season, Kikuchi received his first career All-Star nod, but struggled immensely in the second half of the year with a 5.98 ERA and 11 home runs allowed in his final 13 starts. After leaving Japan to come to the Seattle Mariners in 2019, Kikuchi has been susceptible to giving up the long ball with 66 surrendered in 365.2 career innings.

The Mets currently have six major league caliber starting pitchers on their roster: Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Carlos Carrasco, Taijuan Walker, Tylor Megill and David Peterson.

However, Peterson is the only lefty of the bunch and had a rough sophomore campaign that ended prematurely due to foot surgery. If spring training began today, Peterson would be competing with Megill for the No. 5 spot, but the Mets will surely add another big-league starter before the season starts.

Beyond Kikuchi, the starting pitching market is currently thin. The top names in the remaining free agent pool of starters includes Carlos Rodon, Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke. The Mets have not been linked to the latter three as of yet. New York could potentially explore the trade market for starting pitching help as well.