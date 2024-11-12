Inside The Mets

Surprising Team Viewed as 'Biggest Threat' to Mets in Acquiring Juan Soto

The Yankees aren't the only AL East team that the New York Mets should be worried about in the Juan Soto Sweepstakes.

Jul 24, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) flips his bat after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Mets have made it very clear that they're keen on signing Yankees slugger Juan Soto in free agency this offseason.

Most within the industry believe that the two obvious favorites in this winter's Juan Soto Sweepstakes are the Mets and the Yankees. However, once an October 9 article from Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com quoted one of Soto's friends saying, "Look for the Blue Jays to make an astronomical offer," it became clear that teams outside of New York are also planning to bid big on the 26-year-old.

And the New York Post's Jon Heyman conveyed that the Mets should be concerned about Toronto swooping in to sign Soto in a November 11 article.

"The field of suitors for megastar free agent Juan Soto is said to have narrowed to eight finalists — including the Mets and Yankees, of course. But there’s one club in particular our two teams need to keep an eye on," Heyman wrote.  

"The six teams known to remain in the mix are big-market clubs that could swing what surely will be a record-setting deal, at least for total value. But the biggest threat to take Soto out of New York and away from the Mets and incumbent Yankees just might be the deep-pocketed Toronto Blue Jays. 

"The Jays are viewed by industry sources as a viable obstacle to the favored Yankees and Mets, thanks to a well-heeled ownership and strong incentive to improve coming off the abject disappointment of 2024. They’ve had difficulty luring superstars, presumably due to geography and finances (high taxes and the Canadian dollar complicate things). But word is they are highly motivated and sources suggest they plan to be in big," he added.

It sounds like the Blue Jays are preparing to break the bank to bring Soto to Toronto. Time will tell whether their pursuit bears fruit.

