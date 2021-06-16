Taijuan Walker Sets Career-High With 12 Strikeouts in Mets' Win

New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker struck out 12 Cubs to propel his team to their second-straight win.

Heading into the night, Mets starting pitchers produced a 0.89 ERA in their last turn through the rotation.

And as he has done all season, right-hander Taijuan Walker kept the trend going with a spectacular performance against the Cubs on Tuesday.

The right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits, while striking out a career-high 12 batters to propel his team to a 3-2 victory. For Walker, this was also his first double digit strikeout performance in a Mets uniform.

Despite running into first inning trouble, Walker was able to fight out of a jam with three strikeouts, including a wicked 95 mph sinker to get Anthony Rizzo looking.

Walker struck out five Cubs' hitters in the first two innings and looked to be in a pretty good groove early on.

However, he served up a ball that got too much of the plate to the dangerous Javier Baez, who crushed a two-run shot into right field to get the Cubs on the board in the top of the third.

Luckily, Dom Smith bailed Walker out with a leaping grab near the left field wall to rob Wilson Contreras of extra-bases to get out of the inning.

Cubs starter Alec Mills was spotless through the first two innings, changing speeds on the Mets hitters, flipping between a 77 mph slider, 91 mph fastball and 69 mph curve.

But In the bottom of the third, the Mets answered back. Once again, it was Smith making his presence felt as he doubled past the shift to setup second and third with two outs for Pete Alonso.

And on the first pitch, Alonso made Mills pay by ripping a two-run game tying single into center field.

Following a one out single in the bottom of the fifth, Mills exited after 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits, while striking out six batters.

Cubs manager David Ross went to left-handed reliever Rex Brothers, who allowed a single to Francisco Lindor and walked Smith to load the bases for Alonso.

And Alonso was back at it again, driving in his third RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly to put the Mets ahead for the first time at 3-2. The Mets' third run was charged to Mills, who was pulled earlier in the inning.

With the Mets now in the lead, Walker settled in nicely with four scoreless innings in a row to end his night.

Clinging to a one run lead, Seth Lugo came in for the eighth and picked up where Walker left off with a 1-2-3 inning, collecting two punch outs along the way.

After Edwin Diaz pitched three out of the last four games, manager Luis Rojas opted to let Lugo stay on to pitch the ninth.

Lugo, who looked to be running on fumes, allowed a single to Wilson Contreras with one out. With the tying run on first, former Met Jake Marisnick entered as a pinch runner for Contreras.

Pinch hitter Eric Sogard ripped a base hit deep into the center field gap, which saw Marisnick chugging around the bases destined to score.

However, Kevin Pillar hit the cut off man Luis Guillorme, who delivered the perfect relay throw home to gun down Marisnick at the plate to keep the Mets ahead by a run.

Although it wasn't easy, Lugo completed the six out save to preserve Walker's gem.

The Mets are now a season-high nine games over .500 at 34-25. They will look to clinch the series on Wednesday night with ace Jacob deGrom on the mound.