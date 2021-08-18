Team Owner Steve Cohen Sounds Off On Mets' 'Unproductive Hitters'

Team owner Steve Cohen has seen enough. He took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to express his displeasure with the Mets' 'unproductive hitters.'

I guess everyone has their breaking point, even the owner of the team.

After the Mets dropped their fifth game in a row last night to fall under .500 for the first time since May 5, a frustrated Steve Cohen took to Twitter to voice his displeasure on Wednesday morning.

"It’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive," Cohen tweeted. "The best teams have a more disciplined approach.The slugging and OPS numbers don’t lie."

And although the owner isn't going to make too many friends in the clubhouse after this tweet, it is ultimately warranted, as the Mets' offense has been a nightmare this season.

Often times, we have heard Mets players, coaches and officials talk about their hitting approach and trusting the process. Well, even Mr. Cohen has had enough with their lack of discipline at the plate, which has led to a 4-for-41 clip with runners in scoring position across their current five-game losing streak.

The Mets fired hitting coach Chili Davis on May 4, and promoted minor league coaches Hugh Quattlebaum and Kevin Howard to replace him. But unfortunately, this move hasn't paid off, as the offensive struggles snowballed into a season-long issue.

With 43 games remaining in the regular season, the Mets' pitching staff has fallen off a cliff, and it is no longer making up for their lack of offense.

This has seen them go 3-12 in August and 12-20 since the All-Star break to lose a hold of their three month lead in the NL East, where they now sit in third place at 4.5 games back of the Braves.

In Cohen's first-year as majority owner of the team, they initially looked to be heading in the right direction in the form of a playoff appearance. However, this looks unlikely at the moment, after things have gone off the rails, which could lead to some wholesale changes in this upcoming offseason with the boss clearly unhappy.