October 6, 2021
Theo Epstein Out Of Race For Mets President Of Baseball Operations Vacancy

Theo Epstein has already been ruled out of the running for the Mets president of baseball operations vacancy.
Well, that didn't last long.

Just one day after it was reported Theo Epstein and the Mets were set to speak with each other about the organization's president of baseball operations vacancy, Epstein has already been ruled out of the running.

As SNY's Andy Martino first reported, Steve Cohen and Epstein had a good conversation, but both agreed this was not the right opportunity. 

Epstein is said to be content with his current job as an advisor for MLB, where he is helping to improve the product on the field. He is also more interested in potentially starting an ownership group somewhere down the line, per Joel Sherman of The New York Post.

Epstein was the only candidate linked to the Mets, who was not under contract with another team. 

The other names on the Mets' shortlist include: Oakland's Billy Beane, Milwaukee's David Stearns and possibly the Dodgers' senior vice president of baseball operations, Josh Byrnes. 

But the Mets will need permission to speak with all three of these individuals, and the current belief is Stearns is a long shot.

However, according to Martino, the Mets are still optimistic they can draw Beane away from Oakland.

