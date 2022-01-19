These 3 Mets Prospects Cracked Baseball America's Top 100 List

The future is bright in Queens.

Although the Mets must continue to prioritize building up their minor-league system, which has become rather barren in recent years, their farm still has a few potential stars that are budding into serious players.

On Wednesday, Baseball America released their annual top 100 prospects list for 2022, which included the Mets' top three players from their system.

Here they are:

13. Francisco Alvarez

The highest ranked Mets prospect on this list is 20-year-old catcher Francisco Alvarez.

The native of Venezuela is arguably the Mets' most exciting youngster and endured an impressive campaign a season ago between low and high-A ball.

In 99 games, Alvarez slashed .272/.388/.554/.941 with 24 home runs and 70 RBIs. As a result, Mets brass has deemed Alvarez as untouchable on the trade market.

If Alvarez continues to develop at a rapid pace, he should find himself in the majors by 2023. And if $40 million catcher James McCann produces another underwhelming season for the Mets, Alvarez could be waiting in the wings to replace him as the starter in the big-leagues.

Alvarez currently ranks as the No. 1 player on the Mets' top 30 prospects list.

39. Brett Baty

The next highest Mets prospect on this list was third baseman Brett Baty, who the team selected at No. 12 overall in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Baty, 22, got off to a bit of a slow start in his first season as a pro in '19, and saw his 2020 campaign get cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Baty broke out last year, slashing .292/.382/.473/.855 with 12 home runs, 56 RBIs and 22 doubles in 91 games. After starting out with the Brooklyn Cyclones in 2021, Baty finished his season at Double-A Binghamton.

After his season ended, Baty continued to rake during the Arizona Fall League, which earned him the honor of being named the No. 3 prospect that participated in the AFL by MLB Pipeline.

In addition to third base, Baty also plays left field as well. Although he has proven to be an above average hitter so far, the left-handed batter still needs to develop a little more power given his two positions.

Regardless, if he can replicate the season he put together last year, he should be destined for a big-league call up at some point in 2022.

Baty is the No. 2 ranked player on the Mets' top 30 prospects list.

92. Ronny Mauricio

Another name that has been turning heads in the minors is 20-year-old shortstop prospect Ronny Mauricio, who was ranked No. 92 by Baseball America.

Like Alvarez, Mauricio played between low and high-A ball last season, where he was able to showcase his impressive abilities. The slick fielding shortstop slashed .248/.296/.449/.745 with 20 home runs and 64 RBIs across 108 games.

Mauricio's power almost came out of nowhere, as he entered the season with just seven career homers in the minors. But while Mauricio's skillset is something that should make Mets fans excited for the future, he must work on his plate discipline, as he posted an on-base percentage below .300, struck out 112 times and only drew 26 walks on the year.

Despite $341 million shortstop Francisco Lindor blocking Mauricio at the big-league level, the native of the Dominican Republic has the ability to play both second and third base. Due to his athleticism, Mauricio could potentially develop into a center fielder down the line as well.

But with Lindor manning the shortstop position for the next decade, Mauricio could find himself being used as a trade chip at some point too.

If the Mets decide to hang onto Mauricio, and he improves on his on-base deficiencies, while continuing to hit for power, he should be ready for the majors by 2023.

Mauricio is currently ranked No. 3 on the Mets' top 30 prospects list.