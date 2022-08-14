Skip to main content

Thirteen Months Later, Jacob DeGrom Hasn't Missed a Beat

The New York Mets' right-hander turned in yet another dominant outing on Friday in a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

NEW YORK - A lot can happen in 13 months.

For most pitchers, an absence of over a year between starts would require having to shake the rust off before starting to look normal again.

For Mets ace Jacob deGrom, there is no rust. He is a well-oiled machine.

On Saturday in front of the largest paid crowd at Citi Field in 2022, deGrom dominated in his third start of the season.

Over six innings, the right-hander yielded just two hits and struck out 10 as he captured his second win of the year in the Mets 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

After going 5 2/3 innings in his previous start on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, deGrom finished six strong, but was lifted in favor of reliever Seth Lugo for the seventh.

"I think it’s looking at the long term goal here," deGrom said after the game. "You've gotta take a step back and try to be smart about it. You throw in minor league games and try to get your pitch count up, but that doesn’t account for how stressful big league innings can be. So, it’s a new stress level and just trying to check off that box and hopefully for the next couple, be able to go out there and throw more pitches than tonight."

After a first inning single to Rhys Hoskins, deGrom proceeded to set down the next 16 Phillies to face him until Bryson Stott singled in the sixth inning.

DeGrom capped his day off with a strike out of Hoskins, which gave him 55 10+ strikeout games in his nine-year big league career.

The DeLand, Florida native said he felt good throughout, but the team had a cap on him in the 80 pitch range. When he was removed, he was already at 76, and he said manager Buck Showalter didn't want to send him out for the seventh inning just to face one batter.

"I noticed in (the last start against the Braves), looking at some video, there were a couple things that changed in the last inning," deGrom said. "I didn’t feel like I was getting tired against the Braves, but I noticed a couple mechanical things that changed in that sixth inning against them. They stayed really good tonight, so that was the main focus."

The team is clearly easing deGrom back into things. Another injury to their prized pitcher this year would throw a massive wrench into this team's goal to go deep into the postseason.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Showalter, when asked if deGrom will ever be fully "unshackled" this season, the manager said the team will utilize the information they have to make the proper decisions going forward.

"Unshackled? Am I shackling him? We’ve got a governor on him, how’s that?" Showalter said. "We’ll see. We’ll take every start as it comes. We’ll gather information, like all our pitchers, not just Jake. We take in all our information and we listen to him No. 1. 

"Obviously, he’s got a very experienced history of what works and what doesn’t, so hopefully we’ll make good decisions and try to keep, not only him, but all our pitchers around, pass the load around our bullpen and be smart about our starters."

Even at an 80 pitch ceiling from deGrom that succeeded a Max Scherzer start that saw the 38-year-old battle through seven innings and dance around nine hits, Mets fans have a picture of what the opening of a playoff series could look like, with the two aces going back-to-back.

That energy was present at Citi Field on Saturday, and you could just visualize what it would be like on a crisp autumn night.

"I love pitching here, I love pitching in front of our fans," deGrom said. "The reception I got both times was awesome so it’s been great."

DeGrom is the last remaining member of the 2015 National League champion Mets. If they make a push this year, that reception will grow even louder.

Read More:

- Tyler Naquin Talks Playing Former Team, Joining Mets

- Starling Marte Producing at High Clip For New York Mets

- Adam Ottavino Becoming Integral Part of Mets Bullpen

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@rtpiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jacob deGromNew York Mets

Read More

Thirteen Months Later, Jacob DeGrom Hasn't Missed a Beat

1 minute ago

New York Mets Need Trevor May, Mychal Givens to Be Big Bullpen Contributors

9 hours ago

New York Mets Bring Back Travis Jankowski on Minor League Pact

10 hours ago
Apr 25, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Trevor May (65) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium.
News

New York Mets Need Trevor May, Mychal Givens to Be Big Bullpen Contributors

By Rob Piersall9 hours ago
May 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Travis Jankowski (16) runs out an infield single against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Bring Back Travis Jankowski on Minor League Pact

By Rob Piersall10 hours ago
IMG_4325
News

Mike Piazza Talks Old Timers' Day, Rivalry with Braves, Edwin Diaz's Dominance

By Rob Piersall14 hours ago
Aug 12, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott (5) scores as he knocks the ball away from New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido (3) on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Alec Bohm (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets, Devoid of Big Hit, Lose Fluky Game to Phillies

By Rob PiersallAug 13, 2022 3:43 AM EDT
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) hits an RBI single in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.
News

Jeff McNeil, Eduardo Escobar Both Exit Friday's New York Mets Game

By Rob PiersallAug 12, 2022 8:19 PM EDT
Aug 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard (43) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park.
News

Noah Syndergaard's "Life is Really Good" As He Returns to Queens For First Time

By Rob PiersallAug 12, 2022 7:30 PM EDT
USATSI_18820043
News

Daniel Vogelbach Has Become Folk Hero For New York Mets

By Rob PiersallAug 11, 2022 8:08 PM EDT
USATSI_8873987
News

New York Mets Announce Full Old Timers' Day Roster

By Rob PiersallAug 11, 2022 2:32 PM EDT