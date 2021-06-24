Tylor Megill's Solid MLB Debut Helps Mets Split Series With Braves

Tylor Megill was solid in his MLB debut, tossing 4.1 innings, while giving up two runs to help the Mets split a four-game series with the Braves.

It's been a wild past few days in Mets land.

First, the Amazins' lost Joey Lucchesi for the season to a torn UCL, before relievers' Robert Gsellman (right lat tear) and Jeurys Familia (hip impingement) hit the IL.

And if you have watched the 2021 Mets, you'd know that when it rains, it pours when it comes to the injury bug. This held true to start the week, as the team saw Jonathan Villar (calf tightness) and Marcus Stroman (hip tightness) go down with injuries of their own. Luckily, both players are expected to avoid the IL.

As deflating as these losses were, this Mets team is used to dealing with adversity, and on the bright side, they did get two big pieces to their lineup back in Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto.

They also called up right-handed pitcher Tylor Megill from Triple-A, who made his first big-league start against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Megill went 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits, while striking out four and walking two. Although he did not qualify for the win, it was a promising step towards building his candidacy for the Mets' No. 5 spot in the rotation.

On the offensive end, the presence of McNeil and Conforto injected new life into a Mets lineup that had been shutout four times in the last seven games. McNeil collected three hits and drove in the third run of the game, while Conforto was 2-for-4 with a walk.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor also continued to make an impact in the home run department with his ninth long ball of the year, which was his third in the last seven games. This homer by Lindor was a two-run shot in the bottom of the second to extend the Mets' lead to 5-0.

Despite Megill's solid debut, he did not qualify for the win, after allowing a two-run home run to Ender Inciarte in the fifth. This saw Mets manager Luis Rojas pull him in favor of Miguel Castro, who danced into and out of bases loaded trouble without allowing a run.

Following Castro's frame, recently called up righty Corey Oswalt pitched 2.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits, which saw the Braves cut the deficit to 5-3.

But the Mets added a much-needed insurance run in the bottom of the seventh on James McCann's RBI single, to make the score 6-3.

With Seth Lugo seemingly unavailable tonight after last pitching on Monday, Edwin Diaz was called on to record a five-out save with one out in the top of the eighth. And the closer was able to answer the bell, picking up his 16th save in 17 tries to secure the Mets' 7-3 win and series split.

In between Diaz's two inning save, the Mets tacked on another run on Lindor's RBI single off Shane Greene in the eighth.

The Mets are now 38-31 and will have a day off on Thursday, before kicking off their third double header in six days against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Citi Field.