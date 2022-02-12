What The Universal DH Means For Mets In 2022

One significant bright spot in a sky full of dark clouds.

Following the owners meetings in Orlando, Fla. on Thursday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addressed the media to discuss the current state of labor negotiations between the league and MLBPA.

With spring training destined to be delayed (start date scheduled for Feb. 15), the next meeting between these two sides is scheduled for this upcoming Saturday, where MLB will make a proposal to the union. Manfred and the owners believe this proposal will spark some momentum towards reaching a new CBA agreement.

According to Manfred, the latest proposal will address service-time manipulation, as well as paying younger players a higher annual salary. It will also include the addition of a draft lottery to eliminate tanking and the universal DH.

With the arrival of the universal DH now confirmed, National League teams are about to be granted another bat in their lineup, while essentially removing an automatic out that was vacated by the pitcher's spot.

The American League will no longer be the only ones that get to reap the benefits of having a DH. The NL will finally get to take advantage of having nine legitimate hitters in their order as well.

So, what does this mean for the Mets, who are 1-of-15 NL clubs that will have a DH for the first time next season?

The good news: Mets fans and NL baseball followers will no longer have to watch pitchers hit or attempt to bunt when most are incapable of doing so.

The bad news: Mets fans will no longer be able to watch ace pitcher Jacob deGrom make a strong case for a Silver Slugger Award.

But maybe this is for both the Mets and deGrom's own good, considering the various amount of injuries he suffered a season ago, some of which he believes came as a result of swinging the bat.

The DH gives the Mets more flexibility to add another offensive player on the open market, or deploy an internal option that either doesn't fit on defense or isn't known for their glove. It will also allow manager Buck Showalter to give specific players a day off here and there, while still keeping their bat in the lineup as well.

The Mets have a multitude of routes that they can go in order to fill their DH spot next season. Let's take a look at some of their options below!

Internal Options

The obvious internal choice, at least initially, to be the Mets' DH next season is Robinson Cano. That's right, Cano is back with the team after serving a year-long suspension due to violating the league's PED policy for a second time.

Cano is no spring chicken at 39-years-old, but he is owed $48 million across the next two seasons. And the last time we saw Cano in the majors, he actually swung a nice bat during the Covid-shortened 2020 campaign, slashing .316/.352/.544/.896 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in 49 games. This would equate to a 33 homer, 99 RBI pace across a full 162 game season.

Cano has always been a strong defensive second baseman, but given his age, it would make sense to keep him off his feet as much as possible in order to maximize his bat. Cano participated in the Dominican Republic League this winter and slashed .344/.419/.406 with 15 RBIs in 17 games. However, he did not have any home runs and it still remains to be seen whether he has anything left after missing a full season last year. But in the very least, he is currently an option at DH for the Mets and will receive an opportunity to prove himself during spring training.

Beyond Cano, Dom Smith is another name that comes to mind when thinking about internal DH options. The former first-round pick showed promise between the 2019 and 2020 seasons, but he struggled offensively last year. Smith is also an excellent first baseman, and was solid in left field a season ago as well, so it would be a shame to waste him as a DH.

But franchise cornerstone Pete Alonso is blocking him at first, and left field will be occupied by either Starling Marte or Brandon Nimmo. The Mets are open to trading Smith after the lockout ends, but if they are unable to move him, he and Alonso can potentially split first base/DH duties as a backup plan to Cano.

An additional trade candidate on the Mets' roster is third baseman J.D. Davis. Davis is a prototypical DH due to his offensive skillset and struggles in the field. Davis' stock also took a hit last season as a result of a hand injury and inability to hit high velocity pitching. Like Smith, if the Mets cannot deal Davis, he may wind up as a bench piece and/or option at DH.

Mark Canha, who the Mets signed to a two-year, $26.5 million deal back in November, is currently slated to be their everyday right fielder. Despite being a versatile option that can play all three outfield spots and first base, Canha doesn't have great defensive numbers in his career. The Mets could potentially add another outfielder which would move Canha into a super utility role or DH if he can prove that his bat is capable of being a mainstay in the lineup.

Top prospect third baseman/left fielder Mark Vientos is coming off a big year, where he slugged 25 homers between Double and Triple A. Vientos is expected to begin the 2022 season in Syracuse, but if he continues to tear it up in the minors, DH could be a possible path for him to make his big-league debut and receive regular at-bats with the Mets.

Lastly, we have an unlikely DH candidate that is another possible trade chip in Jeff McNeil, who is expected to be made available after the lockout. But McNeil is primed for a bounce back season at the plate and is currently projected to be the Mets' starting second baseman. If the Mets are unable to trade McNeil, and opt to add another infielder, his bat is too valuable to keep out of the lineup so DH could be the way to get him regular playing time.

External Options

Now, we have our external options at DH. There aren't many, but at least two big bats on the free agent market could provide some much-needed power to the Mets' lineup.

Kyle Schwarber is coming off a monstrous 2021 season, where he smacked 32 homers, drove in 71 RBIs and posted a .928 OPS across 113 games for the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox. Schwarber would give the Mets' offense left-handed pop, which the roster currently lacks. According to reports, Schwarber is seeking a three-year, $60 million contract and he'd make sense for the Mets if they decide to move on from Cano.

Our final external DH candidate is someone that has familiarity with manager Buck Showalter. Soon-to-be 42-year-old, Nelson Cruz, can still swing it and made the seventh All-Star appearance of his career in 2021. Cruz crushed 32 homers, drove in 86 RBIs and posted an .832 OPS for the Twins and Rays in 140 games last year.

To put things in perspective, Alonso was the only Met to hit over 30 homers and post an OPS of .800 or better last season. Cruz will likely draw a one-year deal given his age, but unlike Cano, Cruz hasn't missed significant time and showed he can still produce impressive power numbers, while being a complete hitter.