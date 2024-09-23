White Sox Match 1962 New York Mets’ Infamous Record
For nearly 62 years, the expansion 1962 New York Mets (40-120-1) held the dubious distinction of being the worst team in MLB history. Now, they have company.
On Sunday, the Chicago White Sox dropped to 36-120 after a 4-2 loss to the San Diego Padres, who are battling the 2024 Mets for positioning in the NL Wild Card race. With six games left, the White Sox have tied the modern major league record of 120 losses. They must win out to avoid standing alone as the new "worst team" in MLB history.
The two teams, however, faced vastly different circumstances. Stricter expansion draft rules—enacted after the AL's stronger expansion teams in 1961—left the 1962 Mets with slim pickings heading into their inaugural season. With no amateur draft or free agency in place, the Mets had to rely on scouting and trades to build their roster. In contrast, the White Sox are just three years removed from consecutive playoff appearances, which were expected to signal the start of a sustained period of success. Instead, it all unraveled.
Today, only eight members of the 1962 Mets are still alive. In recent weeks, some have voiced their hope that their unfortunate record remains intact.
"I don’t want them to break it," 1962 Mets pitcher Craig Anderson said in a profile by Tim Britton of The Athletic. Fellow pitcher Jay Hook, now 87, recalled the emotional toll of such a trying season. He and Anderson are the only two surviving players who spent the entire season with the team.
"It’s shattering when it’s happening to you," Hook said. "I’m sure the White Sox are feeling that right now. I wouldn’t wish that on anybody. You don’t like to go through life thinking you were part of the worst team of whatever you did."
Though the 1962 Mets are often remembered as MLB’s most infamous team, several of its members are fondly celebrated in baseball history. Manager Casey Stengel was inducted into the Hall of Fame four years later, having led the Yankees to seven World Series titles from 1949 to 1958. Outfielder Richie Ashburn, inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1995 for his success with the Philadelphia Phillies, later became a beloved broadcaster. Pitcher Roger Craig went on to manage the San Francisco Giants to the National League pennant in 1989.
First baseman Ed Kranepool, who passed away on Sept. 8, spent his entire 18-year career with the Mets after debuting as a 17-year-old in 1962. He was a key figure in the "Miracle” Mets’ 1969 World Series championship run, delivering a pivotal home run in Game 3. Gil Hodges, who managed that legendary 1969 team, also played for the Mets in 1962.
While the outlook seems grim, members of the 2024 White Sox still have a chance to be remembered for more than just their dismal record. The road ahead will not be easy, however, as the team is expected to cut payroll in 2025 "after sustaining substantial losses in revenue during this horrific season," according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. On a somewhat positive note, they now boast MLB Pipeline's 11th-ranked farm system, an improvement from their 26th ranking entering 2023.