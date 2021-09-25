September 25, 2021
Why David Stearns Is Unlikely For The Mets

Find out why Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns is probably an unlikely candidate for the Mets.
As the Mets play their weekend series in Milwaukee, there are rumors lingering that New York is going to be targeting the Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns for the same role this winter.

But on Friday, Brewers owner Mark Anttanasio addressed these whispers with a pretty telling statement.

"He’s a great executive. He’s outstanding. He’s also under contract with us," Attanasio told local reporters Friday. "I think he’s one of the best executives in baseball. I think Craig [Counsell] is one of the best managers in baseball. If they were not under contract, they would have a lot of things they could do."

If the Mets want to interview Stearns for their president of baseball ops vacancy, they are going to need permission. Something they were already denied of in their first attempt last year.

Stearns is 36-years-old and a native of New York. And although Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson are going to make another run at him, it doesn't seem likely that Anttansio will let him go.

Syndergaard

After throwing an 11-pitch, 1-2-3 inning for Syracuse on Wednesday night, Noah Syndergaard is expected to make his second-and-final rehab appearance on Saturday.

If all goes well, Syndergaard is expected to rejoin the Mets for their final home stand of the season against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

DeGrom

Mets ace Jacob deGrom threw a 25-pitch bullpen session of all fastballs on Friday. 

The team hopes deGrom can face live hitters in the coming days, before potentially pitching in a game next weekend prior to the season ending.

 "He talks about wanting to pitch all the time," manager Luis Rojas said. "At this point, why he’s progressing is because we want him to go out there and pitch so he can show that he’s healthy, he’s OK, everything is good."

