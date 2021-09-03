September 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
News
Search

Why Edwin Diaz Could Be The Key To A Mets Turnaround

After blowing three straight saves in July, Edwin Diaz has been lockdown as of late. Find out why he could be one of the main keys in a Mets turnaround.
Author:
Publish date:

In mid-July, Mets closer Edwin Diaz's struggles in years past appeared to be reemerging after he blew three straight saves.

Diaz had a strong first-half for the Mets, going 18-for-19 on save chances with a 2.86 ERA and was a big part of the team's success, given their ability to pull out one-run victories. But in the finale of the first act of the season, Diaz blew a save to the Pirates, before squandering away his next two save opportunities.

However, he has since flipped the script, ripping off nine straight saves with a 1.13 ERA across this span. He has also walked a mere three batters in his last 16 innings, while allowing just two-runs.

Diaz also had a strong month of August, going 4-for-4 on saves with a 1.80 ERA and 12 strikeouts.

In his last two outings, Diaz retired all six batters he faced, striking out four of them to help the Mets capture a sweep of the Marlins.

Among all qualified MLB relievers, Diaz is now tied for second with a 2.0 fWAR ranking.

If the Mets are going to pull off a miraculous run to the playoffs, they are going to need Diaz to keep locking things down for them in late-inning affairs.

As long as Diaz can continue to be that anchor in the ninth inning, the Mets have a pretty good shot at pulling out close ball games down the stretch of the season.

Remember, the Mets' strong pitching staff played a big role in the team's first-place standing for three straight months of the season.

Mixed with timely hitting, which the Amazins' have received as of late, Diaz and the pitching staff must keep doing their part in order to get the team back on track.

Sep 2, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
News

How Carlos Carrasco Has 'Come in Handy' For The Mets

Sep 2, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) pitches in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
News

Why Edwin Diaz Could Be The Key To A Mets Turnaround

Dom Smith's pinch-hit RBI single lifts the Mets past the Marlins for their fifth straight win on Thursday.
News

Dom Smith’s Pinch-Hit RBI Single Pushes Mets Past Marlins For 5th Straight Win

Mets catcher James McCann delivered a huge three-run game tying home run against the Braves on Tuesday night.
News

Mets Catcher James McCann Nearing Return From IL

Mets sign LHP Brad Hand
News

Report: Mets Claim LHP Brad Hand Off Waivers

Mets acting general manager Zack Scott.
News

Mets Place Acting GM Zack Scott On Administrative Leave

Mets' Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis celebrate a home run.
News

Why The Mets Have No Business Missing Out On The Playoffs

Mets GM Zack Scott
News

Mets Acting GM Zack Scott Popped For Drunk Driving