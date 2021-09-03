Why Edwin Diaz Could Be The Key To A Mets Turnaround

After blowing three straight saves in July, Edwin Diaz has been lockdown as of late. Find out why he could be one of the main keys in a Mets turnaround.

In mid-July, Mets closer Edwin Diaz's struggles in years past appeared to be reemerging after he blew three straight saves.

Diaz had a strong first-half for the Mets, going 18-for-19 on save chances with a 2.86 ERA and was a big part of the team's success, given their ability to pull out one-run victories. But in the finale of the first act of the season, Diaz blew a save to the Pirates, before squandering away his next two save opportunities.

However, he has since flipped the script, ripping off nine straight saves with a 1.13 ERA across this span. He has also walked a mere three batters in his last 16 innings, while allowing just two-runs.

Diaz also had a strong month of August, going 4-for-4 on saves with a 1.80 ERA and 12 strikeouts.

In his last two outings, Diaz retired all six batters he faced, striking out four of them to help the Mets capture a sweep of the Marlins.

Among all qualified MLB relievers, Diaz is now tied for second with a 2.0 fWAR ranking.

If the Mets are going to pull off a miraculous run to the playoffs, they are going to need Diaz to keep locking things down for them in late-inning affairs.

As long as Diaz can continue to be that anchor in the ninth inning, the Mets have a pretty good shot at pulling out close ball games down the stretch of the season.

Remember, the Mets' strong pitching staff played a big role in the team's first-place standing for three straight months of the season.

Mixed with timely hitting, which the Amazins' have received as of late, Diaz and the pitching staff must keep doing their part in order to get the team back on track.