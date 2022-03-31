Skip to main content

Why Ex-Met Michael Conforto Remains Unsigned

Why ex-Met Michael Conforto remains unsigned with just one week to go before Opening Day.

PORT ST. LUCIE -- While Michael Conforto's tenure with the Mets appears to be over, It's rather shocking that he remains unsigned with just one week to go before Opening Day.

As it turns out, there is a reason the soon-to-be 29-year-old is still a free agent with the regular-season rapidly approaching.

According to his agent Scott Boras, who spoke with The Athletic and The New York Post, Conforto suffered a shoulder injury while diving for a ball in a January workout. As Boras went onto reveal, Conforto asked him to wait to negotiate with teams until his shoulder, which the agent described as a strain, was fully healed. 

Per Boras, Conforto resumed hitting around five weeks ago and is working out for teams near his home in Arizona. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Conforto is the biggest name left on the free agent market as the offseason nears an end. Despite coming off a down year in 2021, Conforto rejected the Mets' one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer in November in order to test free agency in search of a multi-year deal. This means teams will have to give up a compensatory draft pick if they sign him, but Boras believes this factor has not hurt his client's market, which he called "robust" now that the outfielder's shoulder is healed. 

“There is a great deal of interest in this guy," Boras told The Post. "We are really just starting the [negotiating] process now that he is swinging normal. … He wanted to have his normal swing plane [before serious negotiations]. Now, he is able to illustrate that with impressive workouts.”

Conforto struggled immensely last season, posting a .232 batting average, .729 OPS and 14 home runs. The Mets signed outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha during the offseason. And up until this point, they have yet to show significant interest in bringing back Conforto. 

Michael ConfortoNew York Mets

Mets' Carlos Carrasco
News

Mets' Carlos Carrasco Sees Silver Lining After Up-And-Down Grapefruit League Debut

By Pat Ragazzo15 hours ago
Mets' Jacob deGrom
News

Mets' Rotation Ranked As Top Unit In Baseball By MLB.com

By Pat RagazzoMar 30, 2022
Mets bring back lefty reliever Chasen Shreve.
News

How Chasen Shreve Is Building His Case To Earn Lefty Spot In Mets' Bullpen

By Pat RagazzoMar 30, 2022
The Mets are acquiring starting pitcher Chris Bassitt in a trade with the Oakland Athletics
News

Chris Bassitt Blanks Marlins In Grapefruit League Debut With Mets

By Pat RagazzoMar 30, 2022
Mets' Starling Marte
News

Mets 'Leaning Towards' Having Starling Marte Be Opening Day Right Fielder

By Pat RagazzoMar 29, 2022
Mets' Eduardo Escobar
News

Mets’ Final Opening Day Roster Prediction

By Pat RagazzoMar 29, 2022
Mets aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer
News

Mets’ Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer Preview What’s To Come In 2022

By Pat RagazzoMar 27, 2022
Mets checked in on lefty reliever Tony Watson
News

Report: Mets Checked In On Lefty Reliever Tony Watson

By Pat RagazzoMar 26, 2022