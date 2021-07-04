Why Mets' Taijuan Walker Is More Than Worthy Of An All-Star Selection

Mets starter Taijuan Walker has pitched like an ace this season and deserves a selection on Sunday when this year's All-Stars are announced.

Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker continued to make his case for an All-Star bid in his latest start on Saturday.

Walker tossed 5.2 innings, while allowing two runs on two hits, with five strikeouts and two walks in an 8-3 win over the Yankees in the Subway Series.

At this point, the right-hander is hands down the steal of the offseason, as the Mets were shockingly the only team to make him an offer in free agency.

And Walker has rewarded them by pitching like an ace, producing a 7-3 record and 2.44 ERA (8th best in MLB) in 15 starts.

After Saturday's game, Walker discussed how meaningful it would be to make the team, due to everything he has gone through to get to this point following 2018 Tommy John surgery.

"It would definitely feel special after everything I went through with my trainers and coaches to get here," said Walker.

While being an All-Star would be special, Walker's No. 1 goal is to help the Mets win games, which he has done.

"Honestly, it would be cool to make it, but my number one goal is to go out there and help the team win," said Walker.

Walker's manager Luis Rojas seems to believe his starter deserves an All-Star nod, as well.

"He deserves to be in the All-Star game," said Rojas. "He has been another ace for us. He has got the numbers, has shown it repeatedly and he did it again against a tough lineup today."

The Mets are now 12-3 in Walker's starts this season. With the All-Star roster selection looming on Sunday, Walker has certainly proven that he belongs on the squad given his stellar 2021 campaign.