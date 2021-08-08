Zack Wheeler Throws 2-Hitter Against Former Team As Mets Get Swept Out Of Philadelphia To Fall 2.5 Games Back In NL East

The Mets got swept out of Philadelphia over the weekend to fall 2.5 games back in the NL East. Former Met Zack Wheeler capped things off on Sunday by tossing a complete game two-hitter against his old team.

The Mets entered their biggest series of the season with the Phillies this weekend with first-place on the line, and ultimately came up small.

The Phillies capped off the sweep on Sunday behind a complete game two-hitter from former Met Zack Wheeler in a 3-0 win.

After coming into the series a half game back in the NL East, which the Mets held control of first-place in for the last three months, Philadelphia now leads the division by 2.5 games as a result of the sweep, and an eight game winning streak.

And it was more of the same issues for the Mets today with their lack of offense, as Brandon Nimmo had their only two hits of the day, which came in the first and ninth inning.

On the pitching side, Taijuan Walker's home run woes continued for the Mets. He allowed two solo shots in the first inning to Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto, which put the Mets in an early 2-0 hole. And after settling in over the course of the next four innings, Bryce Harper took Walker deep for the Phillies' third solo blast of the day.

Walker has now given up 10 homers in his last four starts, after allowing just six in his first 17 outings this season. He finished his start after six innings, allowing three runs on three solo homers and four hits, while striking out three and walking one.

Unfortunately, his offense didn't give him any support. In the top of the first, Brandon Nimmo led off with a double against former Met Zack Wheeler, but as the Mets' offense has done repeatedly, they left him stranded.

Following Nimmo's double to start the game, Wheeler proceeded to retire the next 22 batters in a row, until Michael Conforto drew a one out walk in the eighth.

Wheeler threw 108 pitches and struck out 11 batters, while issuing only one walk and two hits in this contest, which both came from Nimmo.

And to make matters worse, the Mets also lost star shortstop Javier Báez, who exited the game in the top of the fifth with left hip tightness, which he suffered on a swing.

The Mets are now 56-55 on the season, and have their first four game losing streak of the year. They've also lost seven-of-eight, and 11 of their last 15 games, and will have a much-needed day off on Monday to re-group with their season sinking fast.