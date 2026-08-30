Mark Vientos Will Be Good as Gone Soon as Mets Enter September

For Mark Vientos, the 2024 season may as well have occurred centuries ago. The infielder just hasn't looked like the same player since his breakout year, and with September nearly here, it is hard to deny that his time with the Mets may be coming to an end.

Since bursting on the scene with 27 home runs and 71 RBIs two seasons ago, in addition to coming up with some monster hits during that magical postseason run to the National League Championship Series, Vientos has done nothing but trend in the totally wrong direction.

Currently out hurt, Vientos looks set for a return to the Mets in September, but it has been made clear that he won't just walk back into an automatic role on the team. With that development in mind, it does feel more and more likely that Vientos will be playing baseball elsewhere in 2027.

Mark Vientos' time with the Mets looks likely to be coming to an end

Having not played for the Mets since July due to a fractured right wrist, Vientos is currently out on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse. He's done okay and has a home run, two RBIs, and three runs scored in three games.

However, earlier this week, Mets interim manager Andy Green said that "it's not going to be a perfectly laid path" for Vientos when he is ready to come back. Green also detailed how he told Vientos that his opportunities will depend on how he and others play. In other words, the infielder is going to have to prove that he belongs on this team both now and in the future.

Green's comments are totally fair. After all, Vientos has been a major disappointment since the 2024 season. He hit just .233/.289/.413 with 17 homers and 61 RBIs with a .702 OPS. He regressed even further this year, slashing just .211/.256/.388 with 11 home runs, 61 strikeouts, and a .644 OPS. Furthermore, Vientos looked like a non-factor at the plate before getting injured, and a lot of his play was non-competitive.

It remains to be seen if Vientos can play well enough to stick around in September. Even if he does, there seems to be no real role for him. Bo Bichette has settled in nicely at third base. Jared Young has made first base his own. And there are a ton of players battling for plate appearances from the designated hitter position. Plus, it would probably behoove the Mets to give Juan Soto plenty of DH days as he comes back from his second calf injury of the year.

Moving forward...

All things considered, I'm not sure how much of Vientos we will see the rest of the way. He's played his way out of a full-time role with this team thanks to a lack of consistency at the plate and poor defense. He is a one-dimensional player who appears to have run into just one good season.

It seems increasingly likely that Vientos will be reporting to spring training with a new team in 2027.

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