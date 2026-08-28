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Astros vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 28

Iain MacMillan|
Bet on Houston against the Mets on Friday night.
Bet on Houston against the Mets on Friday night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Houston AstrosNew York Mets

The Houston Astros have taken over the top spot in the American League West, fighting their way back to a .500 record at 67-67. They'll look to build on that record over the weekend when they take on the New York Mets.

It's been a disastrous season for the Mets, currently sitting in last place in the American League East at 60-74.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this interleague showdown.

Astros vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

  • Astros -1.5 (+158)
  • Mets +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline

  • Astros -106
  • Mets -102

Total

  • OVER 7.5 (-122)
  • UNDER 7.5 (+100)

Astros vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

  • Houston: Hunter Brown, RHP (3-3, 3.51 ERA)
  • New York: Christian Scott, RHP (4-3, 3.73 ERA)

Astros vs. Mets How to Watch

  • Date: Friday, August 28
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Citi Field
  • How to Watch (TV): SNY, Space City Home Network
  • Astros record: 67-67
  • Mets record: 60-74

Astros vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

  • Hunter Brown OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+120)

The New York Mets have struggled with their plate discipline lately. Over the past 30 days, they rank 23rd in strikeout rate, striking out on 23.7% of their plate appearances. Let's bet on their strikeout woes to continue tonight when they face Hunter Brown of the Astros.

Astros vs. Mets Prediction and Best Bet

There was a moment earlier this month when the Mets' offense started to wake up, but they've fallen back asleep over the past two weeks, ranking 18th in wRC+ over the past 14 days. Meanwhile, the Astros are eighth in wRC+ in that time frame, which is what helped them climb back up to the top spot in the American League West.

I'll back the Astros at -106 odds tonight, which is more than a fair price for them against the struggling Mets.

Pick: Astros -106 via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

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