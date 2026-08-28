Astros vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 28
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The Houston Astros have taken over the top spot in the American League West, fighting their way back to a .500 record at 67-67. They'll look to build on that record over the weekend when they take on the New York Mets.
It's been a disastrous season for the Mets, currently sitting in last place in the American League East at 60-74.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this interleague showdown.
Astros vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run line
- Astros -1.5 (+158)
- Mets +1.5 (-194)
Moneyline
- Astros -106
- Mets -102
Total
- OVER 7.5 (-122)
- UNDER 7.5 (+100)
Astros vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Hunter Brown, RHP (3-3, 3.51 ERA)
- New York: Christian Scott, RHP (4-3, 3.73 ERA)
Astros vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 28
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, Space City Home Network
- Astros record: 67-67
- Mets record: 60-74
Astros vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Hunter Brown OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+120)
The New York Mets have struggled with their plate discipline lately. Over the past 30 days, they rank 23rd in strikeout rate, striking out on 23.7% of their plate appearances. Let's bet on their strikeout woes to continue tonight when they face Hunter Brown of the Astros.
Astros vs. Mets Prediction and Best Bet
There was a moment earlier this month when the Mets' offense started to wake up, but they've fallen back asleep over the past two weeks, ranking 18th in wRC+ over the past 14 days. Meanwhile, the Astros are eighth in wRC+ in that time frame, which is what helped them climb back up to the top spot in the American League West.
I'll back the Astros at -106 odds tonight, which is more than a fair price for them against the struggling Mets.
Pick: Astros -106 via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets