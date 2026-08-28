Astros vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 28

The Houston Astros have taken over the top spot in the American League West, fighting their way back to a .500 record at 67-67. They'll look to build on that record over the weekend when they take on the New York Mets.

It's been a disastrous season for the Mets, currently sitting in last place in the American League East at 60-74.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this interleague showdown.

Astros vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Astros -1.5 (+158)

Mets +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline

Astros -106

Mets -102

Total

OVER 7.5 (-122)

UNDER 7.5 (+100)

Astros vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Houston: Hunter Brown, RHP (3-3, 3.51 ERA)

New York: Christian Scott, RHP (4-3, 3.73 ERA)

Astros vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Friday, August 28

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): SNY, Space City Home Network

Astros record: 67-67

Mets record: 60-74

Astros vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Hunter Brown OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+120)

The New York Mets have struggled with their plate discipline lately. Over the past 30 days, they rank 23rd in strikeout rate, striking out on 23.7% of their plate appearances. Let's bet on their strikeout woes to continue tonight when they face Hunter Brown of the Astros.

Astros vs. Mets Prediction and Best Bet

There was a moment earlier this month when the Mets' offense started to wake up, but they've fallen back asleep over the past two weeks, ranking 18th in wRC+ over the past 14 days. Meanwhile, the Astros are eighth in wRC+ in that time frame, which is what helped them climb back up to the top spot in the American League West.

I'll back the Astros at -106 odds tonight, which is more than a fair price for them against the struggling Mets.

Pick: Astros -106 via FanDuel

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