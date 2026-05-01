Mets Back Job Security of Carlos Mendoza, David Stearns

The pressure is on for the New York Mets, who enter May with the worst record in baseball at 10-21. While two other teams have made managerial changes to try and spark their seasons, the Mets are not planning to pull that level anytime soon.

Exclusive: the Mets are backing Carlos Mendoza despite their 10-21 start. “We don’t view this as a manager problem, and we don’t intend to make a change.”



Full news story here:https://t.co/3c4CoCQ1bm — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 1, 2026

MLB.com's Anthony DiComo was the first to report that the Mets don't intend to make a managerial change anytime soon. DiComo spoke directly with David Stearns, who said "We don't view this as a manager problem, and we don't intend to make a change."

Carlos Mendoza is going to remain the Mets' manager, per @AnthonyDiComo



"In the eyes of team decision-makers, the blame should be spread throughout the organization, from baseball operations to the clubhouse...



Club officials do not place the responsibility for that on… pic.twitter.com/Flg2zi6f0x — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 1, 2026

The Mets believe in their process, according to DiComo, and view the team's current predicament as a widespread problem ranging from the front office through the clubhouse. The lack of offense, in particular, is hard to pin on Mendoza since he isn't the one taking at-bats or failing to execute in critical situations on the field.

After similarly slow starts to the season, the Phillies and Mets now find themselves heading in different directions.



BK digs in on the two NL East clubs. pic.twitter.com/tHzFHIPSrY — MLB Now (@MLBNow) May 1, 2026

The decision is interesting from the Mets, who took the opposite approach of the Philadelphia Phillies, who fired manager Rob Thomson as a result of their start to the season. Thomson had more success than Mendoza, reaching the postseason in four consecutive years, but the Phillies opted to try interim Don Mattingly to spark a turnaround.

DiComo also notes that owner Steve Cohen has given Stearns some assurances that his job is safe as well. Stearns is the architect of the roster, with most of the players on it being brought in by him at this point, although few of his departure decisions appear to be backfiring on the present day Mets now.

Will The Mets Explore Other Ways To Shake Up Their Team?

It was a logical choice to publicly back Mendoza, who is very popular with the players in the clubhouse. Reliever Luke Weaver said in his postgame comments on Thursday that players are feeling a lot of pressure to be perfect right now, and part of that pressure is directly tied to the ongoing questions about Mendoza's job.

That doesn't mean, however, that the Mets are going to sit back and hope that their group turns things around without further disruption. Stearns has shuffled out players on the fringes of the roster already and ESPN's Jorge Castillo is reporting they are willing to shop any starting pitcher outside of Nolan McLean, Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes for offensive help.

While it feels early for a significant trade, Stearns has made a big early season move in the past with the Milwaukee Brewers. Stearns sent a pair of pitching prospects (one of whom was Drew Rasmussen) to the Tampa Bay Rays for Willy Adames in mid-May, sparking a turnaround for a Brewers' team that was two games below .500 at the time of the deal.

The Brewers went 74-44 the rest of the way to win their division, and perhaps Stearns can find a spark with a new bat to bolster the sagging lineup. Getting some injured players back could also help, but the Mets appear willing to trust that there is enough talent in their locker room right now to salvage their season, which still has 131 games to go.

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