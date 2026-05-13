Mets' Francisco Álvarez Exits Game with Knee Injury

The New York Mets may have another injury to worry about.

Francisco Álvarez exited the Mets' 10-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday due to a right knee injury and will undergo imaging on Wednesday.

Francisco Alvarez was removed from tonight's game with a right knee injury. He will undergo imaging tomorrow. — New York Mets (@Mets) May 13, 2026

The injury to Álvarez occurred when he fouled off a pitch in the sixth inning and appeared to limp and grab at his right knee, resulting in both Carlos Mendoza and the Mets trainer going out and checking on him. Álvarez was having a solid night at the dish, going 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored.

Luis Torrens came on to finish the at-bat for Álvarez, issuing a walk and scoring a run in the frame for New York.

The Mets can now only hope that the 24-year-old didn't suffer any significant injury that would cost him time on the injured list. The team is already without Francisco Lindor (left calf strain), Jorge Polanco (Achilles) and Luis Robert Jr. (lumbar disc herniation), with no exact timetable for their return.

Álvarez has a long injury history, especially last season, when he played just 76 games. New York's backstop missed the start of 2025 after fracturing his left hamate bone during batting practice at the start of spring training. Álvarez also missed some time late in the season when he tore a ligament in his right thumb after sliding headfirst into second base during a game against the Seattle Mariners. While Álvarez would play through the injury, he underwent surgery after the season.

He also missed nearly six weeks during the 2024 season after tearing a ligament in his left thumb while stumbling rounding first base, which also required surgery.

In 37 games this season, Álvarez is slashing .241/.317/.393 with four home runs, five doubles, 10 RBI and an OPS of .710.

If Álvarez does need to go on the IL, the Mets would likely turn to the aforementioned Torrens to be their starting catcher, which is something he has done rather frequently since being acquired. New York would then likely call up Hayden Senger from Triple-A Syracuse to back up Torrens.

Senger appeared in 33 games for the Mets last season, batting .181/.221/.194 with no home runs and four RBI with a .415 OPS.

The Mets will now hold their breath on Álvarez and hope that if does miss time, it wil only be for the short-term.

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