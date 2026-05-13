Mets Provide Injury Update on Francisco Lindor, Jorge Polanco, Luis Robert Jr.

It doesn't appear that the New York Mets are close to getting any of their top bats in the foreseeable future.

Prior to Tuesday night's game against the Detroit Tigers, both president of baseball operations David Stearns and manager Carlos Mendoza provided injury updates on Francisco Lindor, Luis Robert Jr. and Jorge Polanco.

Lindor, who's been on the injured list since April 23 with a left calf strain, seems closer to his potential return to the Mets, with Stearns revealing that he will undergo a follow-up MRI within the next few days.

"Once we get that [MRI], we'll get our doctors' opinion and be able to map out what a return to play looks like," Stearns said.

"Once we get that (MRI) we'll get our doctors' opinions and be able to map out what a return to play looks like"



David Stearns discusses the latest with Francisco Lindor: pic.twitter.com/XjlGx5xgut — SNY (@SNYtv) May 12, 2026

After getting off to a slow start offensively, which he has been accustomed to during his tenure with the Mets, Lindor was beginning to heat up at the plate before going down with his injury. Over his last five games, Lindor went 7-for-17 at the plate with a home run and four RBI.

Stearns also provided a bit of a murky update on Polanco who was initially placed on the shelf with a wrist injury. The veteran infielder has continued to nurse an Achilles injury that he wound up playing through. But the Mets are clearly not taking any chances with Polanco, who has been on the IL since April 18.

"We have really good days and then it flares up. We need to get asymptomatic so that we know he can go out there, play on a daily basis, run the bases freely. We're not there yet," Stearns said.

"We have really good days and then it flares up. We need to get asymptomatic so that we know he can go out there, play on a daily basis, run the bases freely. We're not there yet."



David Stearns talks about Jorge Polanco's recovery from Achilles bursitis: pic.twitter.com/5J2MZMaQZJ — SNY (@SNYtv) May 12, 2026

Polanco, who inked a two-year deal with the Mets in the offseason, was supposed to be the ballclub's starting first baseman. He has instead started two games at the position this season and was either out of the lineup or limited to DH duties because of his Achilles injury.

Perhaps the most serious update surrounded Robert, who has not progressed the way the Mets were hoping since going on the IL with a lumbar disc herniation.

"Luis is not progressing the way we would like to," Mendoza said.

Carlos Mendoza says that Luis Robert is still dealing with discomfort in his lower back:



"Luis is not progressing the way we would like to." pic.twitter.com/7pQ5H1SKIM — SNY (@SNYtv) May 12, 2026

Robert did receive an injection two weeks ago when he landed on the shelf, with the Mets hoping his absence wouldn't be too long. New York will now have to wait and see if the outfielder can improve further.

While the Mets did end up promoting A.J. Ewing, Mendoza said the 21-year-old's call-up had nothing to do with Robert's injury.

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