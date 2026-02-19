Carlos Mendoza Shares Mets’ ‘Ultimate Goal’ in 2026

After a substantial roster overhaul for the New York Mets this offseason, expectations can't be any higher for the ballclub this season in delivering results with this new-look core.

New York sought a major roster shakeup this winter after a disappointing 2025 campaign, and parted ways with four franchise cornerstones. The offseason began when the Mets traded longest-tenured Met Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for infielder Marcus Semien, while both Edwin Díaz and Pete Alonso left in free agency; Díaz agreed to a three-year, $69 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Alonso inked a five-year, $155 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles. Utility man Jeff McNeil was also traded to the Athletics.

The Mets were able to fill those roster holes by adding Devin Williams, Bo Bichette and Jorge Polanco in free agency, and acquired outfielder Luis Robert Jr. in a trade with the Chicago White Sox that included Luisangel Acuña. Perhaps the biggest offseason move was landing All-Star starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers in a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, which sent top prospects Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams to Milwaukee.

Fieding drills at third base today for Bo Bichette



Francisco Lindor gives him some pointers afterwards pic.twitter.com/tPkD2qRN1N — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 18, 2026

Now, the pressure is on this season for the Mets, their front office, and manager Carlos Mendoza to prove that the departures of some fan favorites and the addition of these new players will pan out.

As for Mendoza, who is entering his third season as the Amazins' skipper as well as the final year of his contract, he gave a blunt answer when asked about what he thought the Mets' "ultimate goal" is in 2026.

"The ultimate goal is to be the last team standing. We feel like we have pieces," Mendoza said during Wednesday's episode of Mets Hot Stove on SNY. "Ownership, Steve and Alex [Cohen], the front office, they did their part, now it's our job here to go out and do it day in and day out. Everybody is excited...I feel really good about the team. We lost some really good players, but we brought in some nice pieces."

"The ultimate goal is to be the last team standing. We feel like we have the pieces."



Carlos Mendoza talks with @jerryblevins, @gappleSNY and @Todd_Zeile about the upcoming season.



Catch the entire interview on Mets Hot Stove TONIGHT at 6:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/Fg0VvKdywv — SNY (@SNYtv) February 18, 2026

Read More: Why the Mets' Right Field Battle Isn't as Open as it Looks

While it was difficult to say goodbye to the likes of Díaz, Alonso, Nimmo, and McNeil, who were perhaps expected to remain in Flushing for the remainder of their playing careers, Mendoza seems very confident in the pieces David Stearns and company brought in.

With those new additions, Carlos Mendoza seems more than confident that the Mets will not only make the playoffs in 2026, but go on a deep run in October and bring home the franchise's first World Series championship in 40 years.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.