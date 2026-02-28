Daniel Murphy Sets Record Straight on Pete Alonso Leaving Mets

New York Mets fans are still acclimating to a world where slugger Pete Alonso isn't on their team. This marks the first time since the 2018 season that Alonso isn't on New York's roster, as he signed a five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles in free agency this past offseason.

While the Mets did a solid job replacing Alonso's production by adding guys like Jorge Polanco, Bo Bichette, Marcus Semien, and Luis Robert Jr. in free agency, only time will tell whether these guys can make up for what Alonso brought to Queens, both on the field and in the clubhouse.

The Mets' front office (particularly President of Baseball Operations David Stearns) received some criticism over how he handled Alonso' free agency, mainly because New York never actually gave Alonso a formal contract offer after hearing how much the Orioles were offering him.

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Because of this, it's hard to blame Alonso for not being back with his longtime team.

Daniel Murphy's Stance on Mets-Pete Alonso Divorce Speaks Volumes

But it's not like the Mets made their decision not to pursue Alonso without reason. And Mets icon Daniel Murphy (who spent seven seasons with the team) spoke to this during an interview with NJ.com's Max Goodman that was published on February 25.

“It wasn’t that both parties didn’t want each other. They went through something similar last offseason. Pete got a term in Baltimore that was completely deserving, but was something different than what David Stearns and Steve Cohen had an idea for how they wanted to construct their roster. I don’t think either party will blame each other at all. That’s the game. Ain’t nothing malicious about it," Murphy was quoted as saying in the article.

PETE ALONSO DEMOLISHES A HOME RUN IN HIS FIRST GAME AS AN ORIOLE pic.twitter.com/Noy4LX712K — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 20, 2026

When speaking about the acquisitions New York did make this winter, Murphy added, “They were able to make some of those additions in the offseason. Whereas some of ours, we waited more towards the deadline. We weren’t probably quite as in go-for-it mode as they are here, but fortunately, our club played well enough to make them make a decision at the deadline. You get guys like [Yoenis Céspedes, Kelly Johnson, Juan Uribe]. Some of those additions have already been made to this ball club. Then they’ll just look to fortify.”

Ultimately, business decisions like these are inevitable in baseball. But that isn't going to make Mets fans feel any better about not having Alonso on their roster.

