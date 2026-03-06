Brett Baty's 3-Word Verdict on Mets Position Change Says It All

The New York Mets have had a lot of defensive shifting this offseason.

President of Baseball Operations David Stearns made it clear that he was going to improve his team's defense this winter. While he wasn't specific in how he was going to do this, the decision to let Pete Alonso (who is a below-average defender) walk in free agency and move Juan Soto from right to left field were two clear ways.

It remains to be seen whether some of the Mets' other acquisitions will be a net positive for their defense. Both Jorge Polanco and Bo Bichette (neither of whom is known for being a good defender) are playing new positions for the first time in the corner infield, which could pose some problems.

But if anybody has a reason to be frustrated about the defensive shifts, it's Brett Baty, who seemed to have earned a starting job at third base after his breakout second half of the 2025 season. But that changed once Bichette signed.

Therefore, Baty might be getting reps at first base, depending on how Polanco fares and who ends up getting opportunities to DH. But on March 5, Baty also began taking reps in right field. And it didn't impact his performance at the plate, as he hit an impressive opposite-field home run.

Brett Baty's 3-Word Message on Defensive Moves Speaks Volumes

Baty spoke with the media after the Mets' March 5 spring training game. When asked about playing in the outfield, he said, "It’s feeling more and more normal. It’s like when I played at Double-A, so I’m having a lot of fun out there," per an article from SNY's Robert Sanchez.

"I'll play wherever," he added.

These three words speak volumes because they convey Baty's willingness to do whatever it takes to not only get opportunities to play but also put the Mets in the best position to win. He has shown this team-first attitude many times during his tenure with the team, but it would be easy to get frustrated about having to learn and play so many positions after seemingly having had his main position of third base nailed down before the Mets' front office brought Bichette in.

Ultimately, performance will indicate who gets the lion's share of opportunities. But this willingness from Baty should earn him plenty of at-bats early in the season.

