Former Yankees Legend Gives Glowing Review of Mets Starter

When a player who is considered New York Yankees royalty compliments a New York Met, people in the baseball world take notice.

That’s exactly what happened on Tuesday, when former Yankees star Andy Pettitte was asked about the performance of converted Mets starter, Clay Holmes. Pettitte, who remains as an advisor with the Yankees, is the pitching coach for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic tournament. Pettitte worked with Holmes when he was a reliever for the Yankees from 2021 to 2024.

"He's been the standout for me so far"



Andy Pettitte tells @mmargaux8 about what he sees in Clay Holmes with the Mets since when he was with the Yankees:



"If he can continue to hold that stuff through the course of a season, he's gonna make an awful lot of money in this game" pic.twitter.com/I575Lvj5C8 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 10, 2026

“Obviously, I’ve been with the Yankees for a while, and Clay was our closer there,” Pettitte said. “The Mets came and turned him into a starter, and it’s been very impressive to see what he’s been able to do.”

Pettitte spoke glowingly about how the Mets have converted Holmes into a starter. He specifically notes how they have been able to expand his arsenal, making him a much more versatile pitcher compared to when he was with the Yankees.

“The pitches. He’s throwing a four-seamer, a sinker now, he's throwing a curveball now, also. When he was with the Yankees, he was more sinker-sweeper, mostly.”

"It was a lot of fun getting to wear the USA across your chest and getting to feel that for the first time was pretty amazing"



Clay Holmes tells @mmargaux8 what it was like to pitch for Team USA tonight at the World Baseball Classic: pic.twitter.com/nOs2FBuLMs — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 8, 2026

Holmes signed a three-year, $38 million contract with the Mets in 2024 and has an opt-out after the 2026 season. He figures to be one of the Mets’ starters to begin the year, along with Freddy Peralta, Nolan McLean, Sean Manaea, David Peterson, and Kodai Senga. But for the next couple of weeks, Holmes is representing Team USA at the World Baseball Classic, and according to Pettitte, he is fitting in nicely back in the bullpen.

“I’ll tell you what: he (Holmes) has probably been the standout to me so far. Obviously, you have Skubal and Skenes; you know what those guys are going to do, but Clay was very impressive the other night. If he can continue to do that and hold that kind of stuff over the course of the season, he’s going to make an awful lot of money in this game.”

CLAY HOLMES IS SHOVING FOR TEAM USA 🦅🇺🇸🇺🇸



FIVE STRAIGHT STRIKEOUTS FOR THE METS STARTER 🤩🔥



pic.twitter.com/9TOtVrT60o — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) March 8, 2026

Holmes came in and picked up the win for Team USA in Saturday’s game against Great Britain. Skubal pitched the first three innings for the team, and Holmes came in and pitched the next three, allowing just one hit and striking out six.

With Team USA's upset loss to Italy on Tuesday, they will need some help to advance to the knockout rounds. If they do, though, expect Pettitte and the team to lean on Holmes for the rest of the tournament, and potentially even make a start.

