Clay Holmes' Candid Aaron Judge Opinion Draws Attention

New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes will need to be a key part of the Mets' rotation if the team is to rebound from its underwhelming 2025 campaign.

That's not to say Holmes was not solid last season. He was, evidenced by his 12-8 record and 3.53 ERA in 165.2 innings pitched. But New York will need other veteran rotation pieces to perform up to the standard that Holmes has set.

But before Holmes can make an impact with the Mets, he's trying to help bring Team USA a 2026 World Baseball Classic championship. It has been awesome to see so many of the country's best baseball players sharing a dugout, and it has surely been an awesome experience for the players.

New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Clay Holmes Praises Aaron Judge's Team USA Leadership at World Baseball Classic

Holmes (who threw three scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts against Great Britain on March 7) has been able to reunite with his former Yankees teammate, Aaron Judge, during this international tournament.

The 32-year-old was the guest on a March 10 episode of the New York Post's "The Show" podcast. When asked about Judge's role in Team USA's leadership, given the shortened amount of time the roster has together, Holmes said, "Yeah, it's pretty amazing. I mean, obviously, Judge has a great presence about him. He's a tremendous player. But I think the thing that comes across for me when you first meet him, it's like, 'Wow, this guy cares, you know?

United States outfielder Aaron Judge (99) | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"He cares about me, he cares about the game, he cares about getting better. And I think no matter what room he is [in], you feel that. And I think that kind of bleeds out to the rest of the clubhouse," Holmes continued. "So yeah, to have him as the captain, to just have that presence of what he stands for, what he means, and how he pushes teams and players, is the start of this. And I think you see that.

"I mean, he’s a leader, and it happens naturally for him. And like I said, just to see how this team has come together so quickly, and how much the guys enjoy it, and how much the guys enjoy playing with each other has been a fun experience," Holmes concluded.

This is similar to what just about everybody says after interacting with Judge, and makes one believe that Team USA is in very good hands.

