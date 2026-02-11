Francisco Lindor's Surgery Return Timeline Explained by Mets' Carlos Mendoza

The middle of February is always a great time for baseball fans because it's an opportunity for all 30 MLB franchises to feel optimistic about the season ahead.

Fans can put on their rose-colored glasses where every team has zero losses on their record, fresh signings and acquisitions are getting comfortable with their new teammates, and every guy who struggled the season prior appears poised for a bounce-back campaign.

The same can be said for the New York Mets, who look prepared to bounce back from their own disappointing 2025, where they missed the postseason. They have multiple fresh faces in the clubhouse, which should have a completely different energy about it.

But the energy suffered a blow on February 11, given the news that was revealed about the Mets' star shortstop, Francisco Lindor.

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) catches a ground ball. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Carlos Mendoza Speaks on Francisco Lindor Hand Injury

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that Lindor suffered a stress reaction in the hamate bone of his left hand when speaking with the media on Wednesday. When asked whether he has an update on Lindor, he said, "Yeah. I just got done talking to the trainers, and the injury was confirmed. So he is going to have surgery today," per an X post from SNY.

Mendoza was then asked about the timeline of him ramping up baseball activities and potentially being ready for Opening Day. He said, "It varies. People are saying six weeks for return of play. Knowing Lindor, I'm not gonna bet against him. This is a guy that has played through broken toes, and the low back two years ago, when he could barely walk, and he continued to play through it.

"So we're still optimistic that he's going to be available for us in Opening Day, but we've just got to wait and see," Mendoza concluded.

Carlos Mendoza says that Francisco Lindor will have surgery today and the Mets are still optimistic he will be ready for Opening Day pic.twitter.com/CvKWmRJnav — SNY (@SNYtv) February 11, 2026

It's nice to hear that Mendoza is feeling optimistic. Still, this is not the start the Mets wanted for spring training and their 2026 season.

Injuries are inevitable in baseball, and it's almost guaranteed that New York will have to deal with at least one more injury to a key player before Opening Day arrives. And the Mets need to be cautious in bringing Lindor back, at returning to games and returning at 100% strength are two completely different things, especially with a hamate bone injury.

Therefore, perhaps getting Lindor back as quickly as possible should not be the priority right now.

