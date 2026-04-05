Mets’ Brett Baty Scratched From Sunday Start With Injury

The injury bug is hitting the New York Mets early this season. First, Jorge Polanco has been hampered by Achilles tendonitis, limiting his play in the field. Then, on Friday, Juan Soto left the game with a minor calf strain. Now, ahead of Sunday’s finale against the San Francisco Giants, Brett Baty was a late scratch from the lineup due to a thumb injury.

The latest Mets injury took place during Saturday’s game, when Baty went for an awkward head-first slide into second base in the top of the seventh inning. Baty, who was playing right field, stayed in the game and flied out in his final at-bat in the ninth inning. The utility man winced after he slid in safely on his double to lead off the seventh, but shook it off and would later come around to score on a Tyrone Taylor single.

Brett Baty has been scratched from today's original Mets lineup. Jared Young is in for him. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 5, 2026

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed the status of Baty’s injury and why the team chose to remove him from the lineup.

“Last night, on the head first slide at second base, he jammed that left thumb," Mendoza said. "He was able to finish the game. A little sore afterwards and then this morning, basically the same. We’re just trying to be smart about it, and that’s why he came out of the lineup.”

Filling in for Baty in left field will be Jared Young, who was expected to see increased playing time with Soto’s injury. Young has been rather uninspiring at the plate so far in six games, slashing .200/.333/.300, with a pair of hits in 10 at-bats. Baty has posted a .606 OPS in eight games, with four RBI, six runs scored, and a stolen base.

Here's the play where Baty jammed his thumb https://t.co/5NVNexjekY pic.twitter.com/74XRxRIbOn — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 5, 2026

When asked about any long-term impact from Baty’s injury, Mendoza was not concerned and said that Baty will likely be good to go when the Mets return home Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“No, after talking to him, he’s like probably a day or two. He should be good to go on Tuesday, and not planning to do any imaging or anything like that. He’s just day-to-day," Mendoza said.

Brett Baty was scratched from the lineup today because he jammed his thumb on a head-first slide last night



The Mets aren't concerned about it and expect him to be back in the lineup on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/oPj6eldhoR — SNY (@SNYtv) April 5, 2026

The Mets can breathe a sigh of relief that Baty’s injury is not as serious as it could have been. With Soto out for a few games and Polanco relegated to being the designated hitter, the Mets’ lineup has been stretched thin. Mark Vientos will suit up again at first base, while Young, Luis Robert, and Carson Benge patrol the outfield.

The Mets will go for the series win on Sunday against the Giants, with Kodai Senga set to make his second start of this young season.

As of now, Baty is not scheduled to undergo any imaging on his thumb.

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