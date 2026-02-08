Mets' Christian Scott Provides Rehab Update

The New York Mets have amassed an enviable amount of pitching depth, but it feels like the forgotten man has been right-hander Christian Scott.

Before Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong were wowing fans with their talent, Scott was the first pitcher in the current wave of prospects to make his big league debut back in 2024. Making nine starts, he flashed a ton of ability before undergoing Tommy John surgery late in the season.

Christian Scott minor leagues stats from 2023 (A &AA) & 2024 (AAA):



2023: 87.2 IP 2.57 ERA 0.86 WHIP



2024: 42.1 IP 2.76 ERA 0.97 WHIP



Christian Scott was one of, if not our most promising young arm before getting TJ. He’s healthy and ready to make an impact for this team.🔥 pic.twitter.com/kYUkrjCXHr — Mets Scope (@MetsScope) February 6, 2026

The procedure knocked out Scott for the entire 2025 season, allowing some of the Mets' other young pitching prospects to pass him in the organization's depth chart. Scott is healthy now, however, and is already in Port St. Lucie hoping to showcase his abilities to the team's brass.

"Excited to be back, it's nice to be able to come and pitch healthy - do what I love"



Christian Scott says he feels "great" and adds that he's thrown to live batters a few times pic.twitter.com/iCtj0szxiP — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 8, 2026

The 26-year-old told SNY that he is fully healthy and feels great. The Mets have seen Scott report to Port St. Lucie early, where he has gotten work in throwing to big league hitters as he prepares to undergo his first normal spring training in two years.

Christian Scott is happy that several members of the Mets' rotation are already in Port St. Lucie getting ready for the season:



"These guys are great guys...it's cool to be able to build off of each other" pic.twitter.com/lJPYjvZZ8L — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 8, 2026

Scott, who is still seeking his first major league win, has an uphill battle to make the Mets' Opening Day rotation. The group is already six deep following the addition of Freddy Peralta via trade, meaning Scott will have to pitch well in camp and take advantage of any potential injuries that arise to step into an open rotation slot at that point.

How Christian Scott could impact the 2026 Mets

Assuming the rotation stays healthy entering Opening Day, it is likely Scott will begin 2026 in the rotation for Triple-A Syracuse. This may not be the worst scenario in the world for Scott, who is still trying to build his stamina back up after missing a full season, so working as a starter for Syracuse could allow the Mets to carefully monitor his innings early on to avoid any potential setbacks.

While the Mets will prefer to keep Scott stretched out to be available in case of an injury in their big league rotation, he could have another path to the majors as a reliever. Scott's fastball/sweeper combination could allow him to be effective as a setup type reliever late in the year, which would make him a fit if the Mets are in postseason contention, where David Stearns has indicated he likes to carry his best 13 pitchers on a potential playoff roster.

Stearns has a history of bringing up talented starters to work in the bullpen early in their careers dating back to his time in Milwaukee, where Peralta and Corbin Burnes were among the players to get experience that way. Scott has strong potential to thrive in that role before eventually returning to the rotation, but as long as he is healthy the Mets will find a way to have him contribute to their club in 2026.

