What Tobias Myers Brings to Mets

When the New York Mets acquired All-Star starting pitcher Freddy Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers, they weren't just getting the perennial ace that their staff desperately needed last season.

Fellow hard-throwing right-hander Tobias Myers also came along with Peralta, with the expectation that he would be used as a long reliever or as a spot starter in 2026 if needed. The Mets are certainly familiar with Myers when he started in the decisive Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series during the 2024 postseason.

In what was his first career postseason appearance, Myers fired five scoreless innings against New York, striking out five batters while allowing just two hits and no walks on just 66 pitches. The Mets, of course, went on to win that game and series thanks to now former Met Pete Alonso's go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning.

Despite Peralta being the main talking point of this blockbuster trade, David Stearns and the rest of the Mets' front office valued the 27-year-old's fearlessness, whether he pitched out of the bullpen in long relief or as a starter.

“He’s not afraid,” Stearns told reporters via SNY. “He fills up the zone, he goes right after people, he can zone up with pretty much his entire arsenal -- and he’s pitched well in very big moments, as we saw firsthand a couple of years ago.”

During his rookie season in 2024, Myers was very effective as a starter for the Brewers; in 27 games (25 starts), he logged a 9-6 record with a 3.00 ERA, 127 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.17 across 138 innings pitched.

And when he was used more as a reliever last year, the righty hurler was stellar, posting a 1.62 ERA in 18 appearances as a reliever and a 3.48 ERA in six games as a starter.

“Being able to have that success in both,” Stearns added. “We like his ability to give us multiple innings out of the pen, and also flex into the rotation if that’s the way it goes.”

The Mets can certainly utilize Myers in any way as he brings much-needed depth to their rotation, but he more notably deepens the bullpen as a long reliever, which is what his role is expected to be when the season begins. Myers also has a minor-league option if New York chooses to send him down to Triple-A Syracuse to stretch him out more, especially since the righty is under team control through the 2030 season.

