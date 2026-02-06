Mets' Expected Plan for Jonah Tong Revealed

Jonah Tong is slated to be on the outside looking in for the New York Mets' rotation to start the 2026 season.

In a February 5 article for The New York Post, Jon Heyman reported that the Mets will likely have Tong start this upcoming season at Triple-A Syracuse with the hopes that the young flame thrower can refine his breaking pitches to go along with his fastball and signature Vulcan changeup. Heyman also added that New York hopes Tong's continued development in Triple-A will help mold him into an ace like newly acquired Freddy Peralta.

This news should not come as much of a surprise, as the Mets are expected to roll with a six-man rotation this year, consisting of the aforementioned Peralta and Nolan McLean at the top, followed by Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes, David Peterson and Sean Manaea at the backend.

Tong, 22, quickly rose through the Mets' minor league system last year pitching for both the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Triple-A Syracuse Mets. In 22 starts, Tong logged a 1.43 ERA with 179 strikeouts and a remarkable 0.92 WHIP across 113.2 innings of work. The righty hurler also struck out 14.2 batters per nine innings.

Tong's rapid ascent through the minor leagues resulted in the Amazins' promoting him to the major leagues on August 26. He made his first career start against the Miami Marlins, allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Despite his impressive first showing, Tong would begin showing his inexperience at the big league level as he would allow four earned runs (including three home runs) in his next outing against the Cincinnati Reds on September 6. Tong followed that rocky start by logging his shortest outing as a big leaguer, failing to escape the first inning against the Texas Rangers on September 12 while allowing six earned runs on four hits and three walks.

Tong would wind up making two more starts to finish his brief stint with the Mets, posting a 2-3 record in five starts with a 7.71 ERA, 22 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.77 across 18.2 innings.

Even though his ERA was bloated, the Ontario native certainly showed some flashes that he can play a pivotal role in the Mets' rotation for years to come. New York is hoping that Tong can string together a strong first spring in big league camp, followed by continued growth and development in the minor leagues that would eventually lead to him rejoining the Mets' starting rotation, which is expected to be far better after last year's woes.

