Mets Land Another Star Pitcher in Hypothetical Blockbuster Trade Proposal

Despite a slow start to the offseason, things heated up for the New York Mets in the last couple of weeks. However, they could still seek improvements before the start of spring training.

It was looking a little dodgy for a while, but the Mets have done a nice job of retooling the roster following their 2025 collapse. As expected, changes certainly happened this winter, and the franchise will have many new faces.

Recently, the team pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Freddy Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers. While the price was not cheap for potentially a rental player, adding an ace was a need for the team.

The starting rotation, even with Peralta coming in, could still use some help. There are some pitchers like Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea who have injury concerns, and they will also be relying on some young arms like Nolan McLean to play key roles. With the team seeking to dethrone the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League, perhaps one more blockbuster trade could be in order.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently floated the idea of the Mets going all in for 2026 and trading Carson Benge and Jonah Tong in a deal for Tarik Skubal and Parker Meadows.

Pursuing Skubal Would Make Rotation Ridiculous

While it’s hard to tell whether or not Skubal is actually available, trading him does make sense for the Detroit Tigers if they don’t believe they could keep him long-term. The two-time American League Cy Young is simply too valuable to let hit free agency if there isn’t the utmost confidence that he can be brought back.

In this proposal, the Mets would be sending two of their remaining top prospects to the Tigers for the star southpaw. Benge and Tong are both considered to be Top 5 prospects in New York's system and are also among the best in baseball overall.

Due to Brett Baty needing a place to play, Benge could be expendable as of now, with just left field open for him following the Luis Robert Jr. acquisition. Furthermore, even though Tong flashed some of his potential in the majors last year, Skubal is one of the best pitchers in the game.

If New York does desire to go all-in and try to win in 2026, getting Skubal would undoubtedly improve their chances of doing so. With a great farm system still after the Peralta trade, another blockbuster deal isn’t too far-fetched.

